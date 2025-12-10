Bolt Food Marks 5 Years in Ghana with Celebration of Delivery Partners

Bolt Food Ghana marked its 5th anniversary with a special appreciation event at the Accra Marriott Hotel, bringing together customers, regulators, restaurant and store partners, fleet and courier partners, to celebrate five years of growth, innovation, and partnership in Ghana’s food delivery sector.

The event, held under the theme “Beyond Delivery: Honouring Five Years of Progress and Partnership”, was not just about recognising operational milestones, but about appreciating the people and partnerships that have shaped the Bolt Food journey since its entry into the market, in 2020.

“Today is about acknowledging everyone who has contributed to our growth, from the couriers navigating traffic every day, to restaurant and store partners preparing meals, and to our customers who continue to trust us with their orders,” said Ali Zaryab, General Manager, Bolt Food Ghana. “We’ve built more than a delivery platform, we’ve created opportunity, structure, and a new way of working for thousands of people.”

“Today, 47% of Bolt Food customers in Ghana pay via digital payment options, up from just 10% when we launched. That shift represents more than tech adoption, it speaks to growing trust in the platform, financial inclusion, and customer convenience. We’re proud of the work we’ve done with regulators such as the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, FDA, and PCSRC, and we remain committed to supporting the entire ecosystem that powers the future of food delivery.”

The evening included the presentation of awards across multiple categories: from Top Courier Performers and Long-Serving couriers, to partners recognised for Operational Efficiency, Growth, and Customer Service. Guests also enjoyed live music, a dinner reception, and a raffle, creating an uplifting atmosphere of celebration and community.

John Oletey Otuteye, Director of Licensing & Regulation at PCSRC, praised Bolt’s Food platform’s contribution to job creation and the formalisation of delivery services. He noted that as more players like Bolt operate formally, the Commission’s ability to enforce standards and protect consumers improves. “We welcome the efforts of legitimate operators that bring structure to the courier industry, create jobs, and help us ensure regulated, safe, and reliable delivery services for Ghanaians.”

The event further underscored Bolt Food’s commitment to working closely with regulators and industry players to strengthen food safety standards, accelerate business growth, and build a delivery ecosystem that delivers real value to all stakeholders — especially everyday consumers.

At the close of the event, KFC was named Restaurant Partner of the Year, while Abdul Rahman Issahck took home the Courier of the Year award.