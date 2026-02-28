Bolivia Military Plane Crashes Into Highway, Killing 20

A Bolivian Air Force transport aircraft carrying newly printed banknotes crashed onto a busy urban highway while attempting to land in severe weather on Friday evening, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 30 others in what has become one of the country’s deadliest military aviation accidents in recent years.

Bolivia’s General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) confirmed that the Lockheed C-130 Hercules overran the runway at El Alto International Airport at approximately 18:15 local time on February 27 during intense hail and lightning activity that had severely reduced visibility over the high-altitude facility. Preliminary findings indicate no mid-air failure prior to touchdown, with investigators describing the incident as a runway excursion on landing.

The aircraft veered off the runway and ploughed into a nearby avenue, destroying multiple cars and damaging trucks. Mangled aircraft parts were scattered across the road alongside banknotes from the cargo. Defence Minister Marcelo Salinas said the Hercules landed and then veered off the runway before coming to a stop in a field. Firefighters responding to the scene successfully extinguished a fire that had broken out.

The defence ministry issued a swift warning that the banknotes scattered at the crash site carried no official serial numbers and therefore held no legal purchasing power, and that collecting or using them constituted a crime. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds that rushed the site to gather the cash. Authorities later set the money alight in a bonfire at the scene.

El Alto International Airport, one of the highest commercial airports in the world at an elevation of 4,061 metres above sea level, requires longer landing and take-off rolls because of lower air density. Aviation analysts noted that hail or standing ice on the runway at such altitude can significantly impair braking performance and control during the landing phase.

Hospitals in El Alto launched blood donation campaigns to treat the injured, while the La Paz Prosecutor’s Office reported that criminals exploited the chaos to loot nearby businesses. Twelve people were arrested for questioning. Operations at El Alto International Airport were suspended as emergency crews secured the site and an investigation got underway.