Bolgatanga Community Raids Decades Old Drug Trade at Tramadol Junction

Community members in the Tanzui Electoral Area of Bolgatanga have conducted a sweep operation against illicit drug dealers, seizing tramadol and marijuana from locations where traders have operated openly for decades in the Upper East Regional capital.

Michael Ayinne, Assembly Member for Tanzui, led the community-driven initiative that targeted multiple drug-selling sites across four communities: Waribisi, Zorbisi, Socabisi, and Tanzui. Residents have nicknamed one particularly notorious location “Tramadol Junction” due to the brazeness of drug transactions conducted there.

Ayinne told Asaase News that dealers operate with striking openness, selling tramadol pills for 15 cedis each and marijuana at various prices. “They spread mats, sit comfortably, and then they sell the tramadol based on milligrams,” the Assembly Member explained. “So depending on what you want, it is available.”

The operation encountered significant resistance at one location where dealers had positioned armed guards. Volunteers were forced to retreat temporarily due to safety concerns but managed to retrieve scissors and other weapons from the dealers during the confrontation. The incident highlights the entrenched nature of the drug trade in the area.

According to Ayinne, the illicit drug business has existed in Tanzui for 30 to 40 years. Dealers have increasingly targeted young people by offering them food and small payments to recruit new users and expand their customer base. This recruitment strategy exploits vulnerable youth who lack employment opportunities.

“What they needed to do is to recruit more. And by recruiting more, they will need to invite the young people that don’t even know their left and right and don’t even have jobs,” Ayinne stated, describing the predatory tactics employed by drug sellers.

The Assembly Member attempted to contact the crime officer when the group faced resistance during the operation, but police did not respond because the sweep occurred on a Sunday. The lack of immediate law enforcement support underscores challenges faced by community-led anti-drug initiatives.

One individual arrested during the operation was described by Ayinne as mentally impaired and contracted by dealers to sell drugs on their behalf. The man was found possessing tramadol pills, illustrating how traffickers exploit vulnerable individuals to conduct their business while minimizing their own exposure to arrest.

Some community members initially opposed the operation, viewing marijuana as harmless. However, Ayinne persuaded them by explaining that marijuana dealers create entry points for tramadol sellers to establish operations in the area. This educational approach helped build broader community support for the anti-drug campaign.

The sweep also revealed that certain residents rent spaces to drug dealers in exchange for daily payments, though Ayinne said he has not yet identified those individuals. The discovery suggests some community members profit from facilitating the drug trade despite its harmful effects on youth.

Ayinne’s campaign against drug dealers stems from deeply personal tragedy. His younger brother died from drug addiction despite family efforts to save him. The brother had worked as a regional lead for a roofing company in the Upper East Region and was considered a promising young man capable of supporting his family.

“My own younger brother, who was growing up and could support the family in one way or another, passed on through some things like this. I never knew him to do things like that,” Ayinne said, his voice reflecting the emotional weight of the loss. “But immediately those things started getting closer to the houses, and then this guy started.”

The family spent significant amounts on hospital treatment attempting to help the brother recover from addiction. Ayinne described how drugs altered his brother’s behavior and mental state dramatically. “When somebody gets addicted to those things, it’s very difficult,” the Assembly Member explained. “He went off, could even speak out of order. Could get up. ‘Where are you going?’ He doesn’t know where he’s going because of this drug. But at the end of it all, the energies we kept in, we still lost him.”

This personal experience transformed Ayinne’s approach to the drug problem plaguing his electoral area. He began identifying drug-selling locations and meeting dealers individually to explain the dangers their trade posed to young people. The loss made his anti-drug work deeply personal rather than merely political.

“So for you, this is a personal fight. It’s not somebody that has told me to understand that drugs is a bad thing. It’s a personal experience,” Ayinne stated. “And I think that no one should experience it again.”

The Assembly Member’s campaign has included confronting his own relative who was selling drugs in the community. After publicly announcing on radio that he would arrest the dealer, the man disappeared from his usual selling location. The willingness to challenge family members demonstrates Ayinne’s commitment to eliminating drug trafficking regardless of personal connections.

“I have started a battle against a canker, and this thing is eating into the community and is taking more lives,” Ayinne declared, pledging continued action against drug dealers in Tanzui.

The community-led operation represents a growing frustration with law enforcement response to the longstanding drug problem. By taking direct action, residents signal their determination to protect youth from addiction even when official channels prove insufficient. Ayinne handed arrested individuals over to the Ghana Police Service following the sweep.

The Assembly Member expressed determination that other families should not endure the pain his family experienced. “If you knew the pain I feel right now, I don’t think you would like to go in there,” he said. “This guy was going to be somebody that would be of support to the community, and he was trying so hard.”

Ayinne pledged that the community will not relent in fighting drug trafficking. “We are not going to sit. We are going to take steps,” he stated, indicating plans for continued operations against dealers in the electoral area.