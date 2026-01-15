Bolgatanga Central MP Supports Wataniyya Nursery

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Hon. Isaac Adongo has supported the Assembly Member for Gumbisi-Zongo Electoral Area, Hon Shaibu Karim, popularly known as Hon Abook, to successfully facilitate the renovation of the only three unit nursery classrooms block serving children within the electoral area.

This timely intervention to complete the renovation of the previously dilapidated Gumbisi-Zongo school demonstrates Assembly man deep concern for education and the welfare of the younger generation.

The renovated school now provides a safer, more conducive environment for teaching and learning, inspiring both pupils and teachers to strive for excellence.

The people of Gumbisi-Zongo are grateful for this remarkable achievement that their MP through the Assembly member has done.

The initiative which stands as a clear testament to visionary leadership, dedication to community development, and a strong belief that education remains the foundation of a brighter future.

Speaking in an interview with journalist, the Gumbisi-Zongo Assemblyman expressed his profound gratitude to the MP for supporting him with fund to renovate the dilapidated educational facility.

He indicated that the renovation of the previously dilapidated educational structure is part of a comprehensive intervention programme he and the MP initiated to enhance quality education in his electoral area.

The said the renovation works at the school include complete re-roofing, installation of doors; fixing of louvre frames and glazing; plastering of wall and floor screeding.

The rest are installation of marker boards; overhaul of electrical system; provision of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, provision of television, provision of TV decoder and painting and decoration.

According to the MP has allocated fund to renovate the classroom block after he approached him to inform him about the dilapidated nature of the structure.

He called on the residents to come together as unified group and protect our hardworking Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Constituency, Hon Isaac Adongo to move the Constituency forward.

He stated that his top most priorities are to work hard to improving infrastructure in roads, education, health, security, hygiene, and sanitation.