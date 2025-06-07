Bole Gains New DVLA Office to Streamline Vehicle Services in Savannah Region

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has established a regional office in Bole, Savannah Region, ending residents’ requirement to travel to Tamale or Wa for licensing services.

The facility aims to improve regulatory compliance and reduce logistical burdens for motorists.

Member of Parliament Yussif Sulemana, who serves as Deputy Lands Minister, emphasized operational standards during the commissioning. “Anyone who misbehaves at this office, especially the natives given work opportunities, should know I will support the CEO to take action, including dismissal,” he stated. Sulemana credited DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey and former President Mahama for advancing regional development through the project.

Sulemana encouraged residents to utilize the facility: “Acquire documents here to avoid police documentation harassment.” He noted the office would generate local employment while enhancing service accessibility.

DVLA CEO Kotey warned against unofficial transactions: “All charges will be publicly displayed. Do not pay anyone who cannot issue a DVLA receipt.” He acknowledged Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I for providing 60 acres for a future permanent facility.

The office addresses significant travel challenges previously faced by Savannah Region residents seeking vehicle registration and licensing services, marking progress in administrative decentralization efforts.