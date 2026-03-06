Bola Ray, Dr Edith Dankwa and Juliet Ibrahim Among Winners at SHIMEI Star Influential Awards

LadySam, founder of SHIMEI Solutions, hosted her 7th International Women’s Day event alongside the 2nd SHIMEI Star Influential Awards at Silverbird Cinema Ghana on 5th March 2026. The event was held together with the INCLUDEHer Conference, a collaboration with Global Media Alliance, the International Relations and Diplomacy Network Ghana and Capemay Properties.

Among the honourees were media personality Nat Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, who received the SHIMEI Man of the Year Award 2026, business leader Dr Edith Dankwa who received the SHIMEI Executive Leader of the Year Award 2026, and actress Juliet Ibrahim who was presented with a special honour recognising 20 Years of Excellence in Film which was received on her behalf by her sister, Sonia Ibrahim.

The SHIMEI Star Influential Awards celebrates individuals and organisations making meaningful impact in society, particularly in ways that uplift women and communities.

Founder of SHIMEI Solutions, LadySam, said: “These awards celebrate women who have done remarkable things and those who continue to advocate for women, demonstrating their commitment to empowering others through their work.”

Other award recipients included Faith Ocloo, who received the SHIMEI PR Professional of the Year Award 2026; The Kingsley Appiagyei Foundation, which received the SHIMEI Community Leader Award 2026; the MD of Nestlé Ghana, Salomé Azevedo, who received the SHIMEI Woman of the Year Award 2026; and Nabeela Abubakari, who received the SHIMEI Sustainability Award 2026.

The awards ceremony was held alongside the INCLUDEHer Conference, themed Include Her: Her Rights. Her Voice. Our Action. Driving Inclusion and Equity Through Cultural Diplomacy, Media and the Social Environment. The conference brought together speakers from different sectors who shared insights on empowerment, leadership, mental wellbeing and the importance of representation.

Among the speakers was Ekua Eguakun, Managing Partner at HERALD Law, who spoke about the importance of women being aware of the laws that exist to protect them. Marketer and young changemaker Gigi Rose Mann highlighted the importance of attending empowerment events and creating spaces for women to learn and connect.

Eunice Tornyi, host of the African Women’s Voices show and President of the International Relations and Diplomacy Network Ghana, served as co-organiser and MC for the event.

The Managing Director of Supreme Health and Management Services spoke about the importance of mental health awareness and support from a young age, while Sonia Ibrahim shared how occupying visible leadership spaces can help women build confidence and speak authentically. Rosie Ebe Arthur, CEO of RE HR Ltd and Acting Board Chair of FirstBank Ghana, spoke about leadership and the importance of deliberately sponsoring women for leadership roles.

The event was lively and engaging, with entertainment adding to the atmosphere. Jay Avid energised the crowd when he entered among guests, creating excitement in the room. Guests also enjoyed music throughout the programme and an engaging 360-degree camera experience which added to the fun and interactive environment.

Guests were treated to cocktails and refreshments, with light refreshments provided by GoldCoast Restaurant and Lounge, contributing to the welcoming and celebratory atmosphere of the gathering.

The SHIMEI Star Influential Awards is guided by an awards committee made up of Debra Jane Nelson, CEO of Think Mahogany; influencer and pop culture curator Ameyaw Debrah; Cynthia Mawulawoe Kodowu, Executive Director and Founder of HR Network Africa; Deborah Kwablah, corporate communications and public affairs professional; Timothy Karikari, Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company; Patience Osekre, Managing Director of Supreme Health Management Services; and Sonia Ibrahim, mental health therapist, actress and entrepreneur.

The event was supported by a wide range of sponsors including The Signature Apartments, Capemay Properties, B&FT Ghana, YTV, YFM Ghana, Happy FM, GoldCoast Restaurant and Lounge, The Multimedia Group, AI Concepts, Perception Management International Ltd, Dulcified Munchies, DAARLiving, Global Village Consortium, Bodiewox, Ameyaw Debrah, Eproductions Ghana, Eva’s Deco, IBY Service, High Priest Studios, Ghanawebhosting.com, TwinnieKrafts, Fiesta Royale Ghana, Queendom Sistahs, Kiki Clothing, KKO Solutions and Logistics.

The gathering brought together leaders, changemakers and supporters of women’s empowerment for a memorable celebration of influence, collaboration and impact. Those who attended experienced a day filled with inspiring conversations, recognition of excellence and a shared commitment to advancing inclusion and opportunity.