Bola Ray Assures: QNet Collaborating with EOCO and Media to Expose Fraudsters Using Company’s Name

The newly appointed Country Agent and Official Spokesperson for QNet in Ghana, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has pledged to work closely with the media and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to expose and eliminate individuals using the QNet name for fraudulent and criminal activities.

Speaking on his new role, Bola Ray emphasized that QNet remains committed to maintaining transparency, integrity, and professionalism in all its operations. He stated that the company is deeply concerned about reports of impersonation and fraudulent schemes being carried out in its name across Ghana and other parts of Africa.

“We are collaborating with the media and EOCO to smoke out all those using QNet’s name to scam innocent people and engage in criminal activities,” Bola Ray said. “We are also extending our efforts beyond Ghana, and we have already tracked down some individuals in Nigeria who were using the QNet brand for fraudulent operations.”

He added that QNet takes such issues very seriously and has initiated strict measures to identify, report, and prosecute anyone found guilty of misusing the company’s name or network marketing system.

Bola Ray further called on the public to be cautious and verify any QNet-related activities through official company channels before engaging in any business dealings. He noted that the company’s genuine operations are based on education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment — not deceit.

He assured that under his leadership, QNet Ghana will continue to strengthen its partnership with law enforcement agencies and the media to promote ethical business practices and protect the company’s image and the public from scammers.

