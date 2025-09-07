Boko Haram Kills 63 in Deadly Overnight Raid on Nigerian Village

Boko Haram militants have killed at least 63 people, including five soldiers, in a devastating overnight attack on the northeastern Nigerian village of Darul Jamal, where residents had only recently returned after years of displacement.

The assault occurred late Friday night in the Bama local government area of Borno State, targeting the border community that houses a military base near the Nigeria-Cameroon frontier. The attack represents one of the deadliest strikes by the jihadist group in recent months.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the death toll during a visit to the village on Saturday, stating: “As of now, we have confirmed that 63 people have lost their lives, both civilians and the army, but the civilian casualties were more. Close to about 60 civilians. Only about 5 army personnel were lost.”

The militants destroyed more than 20 houses and 10 buses during the rampage, while at least 13 drivers and laborers working on reconstruction efforts in the resettled community were among those killed. The violence forced residents who had only recently returned home to flee once again.

Nigerian Air Force spokesperson Group Captain Ehimen Ejodame said surveillance revealed militants fleeing northward from the town after the attack. “In a series of three precise and successive strikes, the fleeing terrorists were decisively engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of over 30 insurgents,” he stated.

Governor Zulum expressed deep frustration over the attack on the recently resettled community, telling reporters: “It’s very sad, this community was resettled some months ago and they went about their normal business.” He emphasized that Nigeria’s military resources remain insufficient to contain the security crisis.

The governor announced plans to deploy a newly established force called the Forest Guards to supplement existing security personnel in the embattled region, acknowledging that “the numerical strength of the Nigerian army is not enough to contain the situation.”

The attack underscores a troubling resurgence in jihadist activity across northeastern Nigeria, with both Boko Haram and its rival, the West African branch of Islamic State, intensifying operations in recent months. Military officials have reported persistent targeted attacks on security formations and installations throughout 2024.

Darul Jamal’s strategic location on the Nigeria-Cameroon border makes it particularly vulnerable to cross-border militant activity. The community had been abandoned for years due to the insurgency before authorities facilitated residents’ return as part of broader stabilization efforts.

The Friday night assault follows warnings from Governor Zulum in April that Boko Haram was staging a comeback after fighters seized control of several areas within Borno State. The group has maintained its ability to launch devastating attacks despite sustained military pressure.

Borno State remains at the epicenter of a 15-year insurgency that has displaced more than two million people and killed over 40,000 across northeastern Nigeria. The conflict reached its peak in 2015 when Boko Haram controlled vast territorial areas before being pushed back by regional military intervention.

The security situation has become more challenging following neighboring Niger’s withdrawal of troops from the regional force established to combat the jihadist threat. This reduction in cross-border cooperation has created operational gaps that militants have exploited.

The military has intensified operations in northeastern Nigeria throughout 2024, responding to the uptick in attacks on both civilian and military targets. However, the Darul Jamal massacre demonstrates the group’s continued capacity for large-scale violence against vulnerable communities.

Boko Haram gained international notoriety in April 2014 with the kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls from Chibok, also in Borno State. While many were eventually released, the incident highlighted the group’s brutal tactics and regional destabilizing impact.

The attack on newly resettled Darul Jamal represents a particularly cruel targeting of civilians attempting to rebuild their lives after years of displacement. Such strikes complicate government efforts to encourage displaced populations to return home.

Security analysts note that the militants’ ability to penetrate areas with military presence indicates sophisticated planning and local intelligence networks that enable successful operations against hardened targets.

The latest violence reinforces concerns about the resilience of jihadist networks in northeastern Nigeria despite years of counterinsurgency operations and billions of dollars in security spending across the region.

For residents of Darul Jamal and similar communities across Borno State, Friday’s attack serves as a grim reminder that the promise of safety and normalcy remains elusive amid ongoing insurgent threats.