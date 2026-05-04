BoG’s Inflation War Cost GH¢16.7bn and Banks Were the Beneficiaries

Ghana’s central bank bled GH¢16.7 billion fighting inflation in 2025 through its Open Market Operations (OMO) programme, while the commercial banks it regulates collectively posted record profits of GH¢15 billion in the same year, raising hard questions about who ultimately paid for monetary policy.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) deployed OMO instruments throughout 2025 to drain excess liquidity from the financial system, a standard inflation-control mechanism. The strategy, however, came with an extraordinary price: the BoG offered its own bills at interest rates that far exceeded what the government itself was paying to borrow from the public, creating a lucrative arbitrage opportunity for commercial banks.

A Rate Gap That Widened All Year

At the start of 2025, the spread between the two instruments was modest. The government’s 91-day Treasury Bill carried a rate of 28.19 percent, while the BoG’s 56-day OMO bill stood at 26.99 percent. By May, however, the government had successfully driven its borrowing costs down to 15.23 percent, yet the BoG’s bill remained at 27.99 percent. By August, the gap had stretched further still, with the government borrowing at 10.41 percent while the BoG continued paying commercial banks 24.98 percent on its liquidity instruments.

For commercial banks, the calculation was straightforward. Parking money in a BoG bill at rates exceeding 20 percent, compared to a government Treasury Bill yielding around 11 percent, was not a difficult investment decision. Those OMO bills carried interest at or near the monetary policy rate, which ranged from 27 percent to 21.5 percent through most of 2025, meaning the Bank paid substantial interest to commercial banks for the privilege of borrowing back the cedis it had itself created.

The Profit Surge

The BoG’s own data confirms the outcome. Ghana’s commercial banks recorded aggregate profits of GH¢15 billion in 2025, up from GH¢10 billion the year before, a 43 percent rise in a single year. Interest-bearing assets played a central role in that performance, and BoG bills, which maintained rates above 20 percent well into November 2025, provided an insulated, high-yield income stream even as yields across the broader Treasury Bill market collapsed.

An analysis by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Practice (IERPP) described OMO costs as “the monster in the room,” noting that commercial banks earned GH¢16.73 billion in interest from these instruments while the central bank paid the cost with no corresponding income generation.

Tano North Member of Parliament Dr. Gideon Boako characterised the arrangement as a return to “the most expensive liquidity-management tools” despite declining inflationary pressures, arguing it amounted to “a wealth transfer from the public balance sheet to private balance sheets.”

The BoG’s Defence

The central bank has pushed back firmly against that framing. The BoG stated that the GH¢16.7 billion OMO cost represented the expense of liquidity sterilisation in a high-interest rate environment as part of its efforts to reduce inflation, and that the losses were a deliberate and necessary policy cost rather than mismanagement.

The results support some of that defence: inflation fell significantly during the year, the cedi appreciated 40.7 percent against the US dollar, and Ghana’s gross international reserves rose from approximately US$9.1 billion to US$13.8 billion, representing about 5.7 months of import cover.

Analysts at Asaase Radio noted that unlike commercial banks, where losses often signal inefficiency, the BoG’s losses are largely policy-driven, tied to the costs of maintaining monetary and financial stability in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The Unresolved Question

What the numbers cannot settle is whether the BoG could have achieved the same inflation outcomes at a lower cost to its balance sheet. The BoG attributed its losses to the cost of monetary policy interventions, exchange rate movements, and the impact of Ghana’s domestic debt restructuring, while maintaining it remains fully operational and that its policy solvency was not affected by its balance sheet position.

What is not in dispute is the arithmetic: the central bank’s most expensive tool in 2025 transferred billions of cedis in interest income directly to the commercial banking sector. Whether that was the necessary price of price stability, or an avoidable subsidy to private institutions, is a debate Ghana’s policymakers have yet to fully resolve.