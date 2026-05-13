BoG’s GH¢93.82bn Negative Equity The Silent Shockwave in Ghana’s Economic Story

By Kwabena Adu Koranteng, Financial and Economic Journalist

At first reading, it looks like another dense line buried in a financial statement. But the figure is anything but ordinary.

The Bank of Ghana has recorded a negative equity position of GH¢93.82 billion as of December 31, 2025, a sharp deterioration from GH¢58.62 billion in 2024. Behind the accounting language lies a deeper question that Ghana cannot easily escape: what does it mean when the country’s central bank is this deep in the red?

For the ordinary citizen, the numbers may feel abstract. But in the real economy — where inflation bites, the cedi fluctuates, and interest rates shape livelihoods — the implications are far more tangible than they first appear.

This is not just a financial statement issue. It is a post-crisis economic footprint.

A Central Bank Under Strain

The Bank of Ghana’s worsening balance sheet did not emerge in isolation. It reflects the cumulative weight of several years of economic turbulence: fiscal stress, monetary tightening, currency pressures, and the aftershocks of the domestic debt restructuring programme.

In simple terms, the central bank absorbed massive financial shocks in its efforts to stabilise the economy. Those interventions came at a cost a cost now reflected in its deep negative equity position.

Yet the scale of the deterioration between 2024 and 2025 has raised eyebrows even among seasoned economists.

The question is no longer whether the central bank is under pressure it clearly is. The question now is how much pressure it can sustainably carry.

Not a Commercial Bank But Not Immune Either

Technically, a central bank does not operate like a commercial bank. It cannot “go bankrupt” in the traditional sense, and it has monetary sovereignty that allows it to function even with negative equity.

But technical explanations do not erase practical consequences.

Confidence remains the currency of central banking. Once that confidence begins to weaken — among investors, markets, and development partners — the ripple effects can shape borrowing costs, exchange rate expectations, and macroeconomic stability.

This is why the GH¢93.82 billion figure cannot be dismissed as mere accounting semantics.

It is, instead, a signal.

The Debt Restructuring Shadow

A major driver of the losses is widely believed to be the domestic debt restructuring programme, which reshaped Ghana’s financial landscape in painful ways.

While the restructuring was necessary to restore fiscal sustainability, it also imposed heavy balance sheet losses on financial institutions, including the central bank.

Add to that the cost of liquidity management operations, exchange rate volatility, and inflation-control measures, and the result is a financial institution stretched across multiple policy burdens at once.

The outcome is now visible in the numbers.

The Confidence Question

Perhaps the most important issue is not the size of the negative equity itself, but what it signals to those watching Ghana’s economy from outside its borders.

For investors, multilateral partners, and credit rating agencies, central bank strength is a key indicator of macroeconomic resilience.

A rapidly worsening balance sheet raises uncomfortable questions:

How long can the current trajectory continue?

Will government be forced into recapitalisation?

What risks exist for monetary policy independence if fiscal support becomes necessary?

These are not alarmist questions. They are standard market questions.

A Test of Economic Communication

One of the most pressing gaps in this development is communication.

Economic shocks of this magnitude demand clarity not silence, not technical obscurity, and not delayed explanations.

The Bank of Ghana owes the public a transparent breakdown:

What exactly drove the sharp increase from 2024 to 2025?

How much is structural versus temporary?

What corrective measures are in place?

And what is the long-term restoration plan?

Without these answers, speculation fills the vacuum — and markets dislike uncertainty more than bad news.

Between Concern and Panic

It is important to be precise: negative equity at a central bank is not the same as insolvency in a commercial bank. Ghana is not on the verge of a banking collapse.

But it would also be careless to treat the issue lightly.

History shows that economic vulnerabilities often begin as accounting realities before evolving into confidence crises. The trajectory matters as much as the number itself.

The Road Ahead

Ghana now faces a delicate balancing act: restoring fiscal discipline, rebuilding institutional buffers, and strengthening monetary credibility without undermining economic recovery.

If recapitalisation becomes necessary, it must be handled transparently and strategically not reactively.

More importantly, reforms must ensure that the conditions that led to such deep losses do not recur.

Final Reflection

The GH¢93.82 billion negative equity is not just a statistic. It is a reflection of an economy that has endured shocks, policy trade-offs, and structural strain.

But it is also a reminder.

Central banking is ultimately about trust trust in institutions, trust in policy direction, and trust in economic management.

That trust is not guaranteed by law or decree. It is earned, maintained, and, when weakened, painstakingly rebuilt.

Ghana’s challenge now is not merely to explain the numbers.

It is to restore the confidence behind them.