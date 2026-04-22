BoG Warns Banks: Comply on Disability Inclusion or Face Sanctions

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has put all regulated financial institutions on notice that failure to meet the compliance deadlines under its Directive on Financial Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities will result in administrative sanctions, including fines, licence suspensions, or other regulatory action.

The warning was contained in a notice signed by Aimee Vyda Quashie, Acting Secretary of the Bank, on April 20, 2026, and directed at banks, finance houses, non-bank financial institutions, and payment service providers operating under the central bank’s oversight.

The Directive, originally issued in January 2025, requires all Regulated Financial Institutions (RFIs) to ensure equitable and non-discriminatory access to financial services for persons with disabilities. The BoG set out a tiered compliance schedule with firm deadlines running through the end of this year.

Under the framework, institutions must develop internal disability inclusion policies by July 31, 2026, secure board approval by September 30, 2026, and submit those policies to the Bank of Ghana by October 31, 2026. A full compliance deadline of December 31, 2026 applies to the broader set of requirements, including accessibility upgrades, staff training, digital channel audits, and consumer awareness programmes.

Financial institutions are also required to appoint senior managers to oversee implementation, designate at least one fully accessible branch in each operational zone in line with Ghana Standards Authority guidelines, and upgrade customer support systems to include voice and text feedback options. Service notices must be made available in accessible formats such as braille, large print, and audio.

The BoG stressed that denying services to persons with disabilities solely on the basis of their condition is strictly prohibited. Institutions must additionally provide priority and respectful service, supported by clear signage, and submit annual reports covering implementation progress, expenditure, user feedback, and identified gaps.

The central bank said compliance monitoring will be continuous and supported by periodic audits. It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full and inclusive participation in Ghana’s financial system.