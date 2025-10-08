BoG Urges Banks to Create Export-Focused Products for Growth

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is calling on commercial banks to support the country’s export growth by creating financial products that help local businesses compete in international markets, signaling a strategic shift from stabilization to growth-oriented banking.

Speaking during a post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) engagement with heads of commercial banks in Accra on Tuesday, BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama emphasized that sustaining the country’s recent economic stability depends on a strong partnership between the central bank and commercial banks.

Dr. Asiama stressed that while the Bank of Ghana has done its part to bring inflation down and stabilize the cedi, the next phase of Ghana’s economic recovery requires banks to channel more credit into the “real economy,” especially sectors that produce for export.

“As we celebrate these gains, let me stress that the task of consolidating stability is a shared one,” the governor remarked. “Sustaining a stable exchange rate, deepening credit to productive sectors, and expanding exports require close collaboration between the Bank of Ghana and the banking industry.”

He added, “I encourage all banks to design and promote export-oriented financial products, support SMEs and agribusiness, and work with us to enhance FX sourcing through formal channels. In the same spirit, we urge banks to adhere to domestic regulatory provisions, including the use of local insurance companies for import coverage to help reduce foreign exchange leakages and build local liquidity. We also expect banks to take active steps toward public listing to enhance capital strength, transparency, and long-term growth prospects.”

The governor’s call comes at a time when Ghana is working to diversify its export base beyond traditional commodities like cocoa, gold, and oil. Many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially those in agribusiness and manufacturing, struggle to access affordable financing to expand production for export.

The BoG believes that banks can help change this narrative by designing export-oriented financial products such as special loan packages, credit guarantees, and forex support facilities that help businesses produce goods and services for foreign markets.

But there’s a disconnect worth noting. While the BoG encourages export lending, Ghana’s banking sector has historically preferred short-term, low-risk lending over the longer-term, higher-risk financing that export businesses often need. Trade finance requires specialized expertise, robust risk assessment frameworks, and patient capital, none of which are abundant in Ghana’s banking landscape.

Consider the practical challenges. A cocoa processing firm in Kumasi looking to export chocolate to Europe would need not just capital but also working capital facilities, letters of credit, foreign exchange hedging products, and technical support navigating international quality standards. Similarly, a shea butter cooperative in the Northern Region would need export credit to purchase modern machinery and meet international certification requirements.

Most Ghanaian banks lack the specialized trade finance units, sectoral expertise, and risk appetite needed to serve such clients effectively. Without addressing these capacity gaps, the governor’s call risks remaining aspirational rather than operational.

There’s also the question of pricing. Export businesses operate on thin margins, especially when starting out. If banks design export products but price them at rates that make exports uncompetitive, they’ll have created solutions that solve nothing. The BoG’s recent policy rate cuts help, but whether those reductions translate into genuinely affordable export finance remains uncertain.

Such interventions, the governor noted, would not only strengthen Ghana’s export earnings but also help stabilize the local currency by increasing foreign exchange inflows through formal channels. That logic is sound, but executing it requires more than policy pronouncements. It demands institutional transformation within banks, targeted capacity building, potentially some form of government-backed credit guarantees, and patience as new lending models take root.

The real test will be whether banks respond with innovative products or simply rebrand existing facilities as “export-oriented” without fundamentally changing their risk appetite or lending practices. Ghana’s economic transformation depends on getting this right.