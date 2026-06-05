BoG Sets Post-IMF Doctrine on Trust, Capital and Stability

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, has laid out what amounts to the central bank’s governing doctrine for Ghana’s post-International Monetary Fund (IMF) era, arguing that trust, capital and stability must function as a single interconnected system if the country’s hard-won economic recovery is to be sustained.

Delivering the keynote address at The Money Summit 2026 in Accra on June 2, she described the three pillars not as separate policy targets but as a self-reinforcing cycle that either accelerates or unravels together. “Trust lowers the cost of capital; capital funds growth; growth sustains stability; and stability, in turn, deepens trust,” she said.

Asante-Asiedu noted that Ghana has virtually concluded its Extended Credit Facility programme with the IMF and is now transitioning to a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), a framework focused on monitoring and sustaining reforms without additional borrowing.

She cited sharp improvements in Ghana’s key economic indicators, pointing to a fall in the benchmark 91-day Treasury bill rate from 28 percent to below 5 percent and a decline in average bank lending rates from around 30 percent to approximately 16 percent. Gross international reserves have also risen from approximately US$9 billion to US$14 billion, supported by strong gold export receipts and sound fiscal management.

Real GDP grew by 6 percent in 2025, exceeding the government’s target of 5 percent, while inflation fell from 23.8 percent at end-2024 to 3.4 percent as of April 2026, and the cedi appreciated by more than 40 percent against the US dollar in 2025.

Despite the progress, Asante-Asiedu cautioned that private sector credit remains below 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), warning that a stable economy that fails to extend credit to farmers and businesses has only done half its job. She set out specific targets for reducing non-performing loans from current levels to 15 percent by end-2026 and 10 percent by 2027, through reforms already underway following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme recapitalisation.

On reserves, she confirmed that the Bank is working under the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Programme (GANRAP) toward a medium-term target of 15 months of import cover, with a near-term milestone of at least 6 months. The policy sets intermediate milestones of 8.6 months of import cover by end-2026 and 11.8 months by end-2027, with the full 15-month target projected by end-2028.

She also issued a direct warning to businesses and investors who speculated against the cedi during the recovery period, noting that those who hoarded foreign currency absorbed significant losses as the currency staged one of its strongest rebounds globally.

Asante-Asiedu concluded by framing the recovery not as the central bank’s achievement alone but as a shared obligation, calling on businesses, investors and financial institutions to uphold governance standards, transact on genuine economic needs, and support the conditions that make long-term investment possible.