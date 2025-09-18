BoG Notes Positive External Sector Impact from Gold Price Surge

The Bank of Ghana has highlighted the significant boost to the country’s external sector from gold prices reaching historic highs, with the precious metal providing critical foreign exchange earnings as global economic uncertainties drive investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Following its 126th Monetary Policy Committee meeting held September 15-17, the central bank emphasized that current market conditions and heightened global uncertainty have propelled strong institutional and retail investor appetite for gold, substantially lifting international prices and benefiting Ghana as one of Africa’s leading gold producers.

Gold traded at $3,690.71 per ounce Wednesday morning, pulling back from yesterday’s all-time high as investors locked in profits ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision. The metal fell to $3,643.97 per ounce on September 18, down 0.44% from the previous day, but remains up 9.85% over the past month and 40.85% compared to the same period last year.

Gold futures opened 1.2% higher Wednesday compared to Monday’s close of $3,682.20 per ounce, marking a 2.8% increase from the September 10 opening price of $3,625 and an 11.4% monthly gain. The sustained price elevation reflects persistent market confidence in gold’s safe-haven properties amid geopolitical tensions and monetary policy uncertainty.

Ghana’s position as Africa’s second-largest gold producer after South Africa positions the country to capture substantial benefits from the price rally through enhanced export revenues and improved foreign exchange inflows. The central bank noted that higher gold earnings provide crucial support for international reserves and cedi stability during periods of external economic pressure.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points Wednesday, while widely anticipated, triggered mixed market reactions as Chair Jerome Powell adopted a cautious stance, describing the reduction as risk management amid softening labor market conditions. Powell’s indication that future rate decisions would proceed on a meeting-by-meeting basis maintained uncertainty that typically supports gold demand.

Market participants had anticipated either a 25 or 50 basis point rate cut, with lower interest rates generally considered positive for precious metals globally. The actual 25 basis point reduction met conservative expectations while maintaining accommodative monetary conditions that support non-yielding assets like gold.

Ghana’s external sector performance has shown marked improvement in recent periods, with the current account recording a provisional surplus of $3.8 billion in 2024 compared to $1.4 billion in 2023, driven primarily by higher gold and crude oil exports plus strong remittance inflows.

The BoG governor referenced resilient global growth prospects, noting International Monetary Fund projections that recently revised 2025 global growth forecasts upward. However, the institution cautioned that geopolitical risks, elevated trade tariffs, and slowing international commerce could constrain near-term growth momentum.

Central bank demand for gold remains robust globally, with monetary authorities continuing portfolio diversification strategies that support price floors. The combination of institutional buying, retail investor interest, and geopolitical hedge demand creates multiple support mechanisms for sustained price levels.

For Ghana’s economy, the gold price surge provides natural hedging against external vulnerabilities while contributing to foreign exchange stability. The timing proves particularly beneficial as the country manages broader economic restructuring efforts and seeks to strengthen its external position.

Market analysts note that gold’s performance above $3,600 per ounce represents unprecedented price levels, driven by confluence factors including monetary policy uncertainty, persistent inflation concerns, and ongoing geopolitical tensions across multiple regions.

The sustained elevation in gold prices reinforces Ghana’s strategic advantage in precious metals production while highlighting the importance of maximizing extraction efficiency and environmental sustainability to capture long-term benefits from favorable market conditions.