BoG Governor Urges Investors to Look Past 2022 Crisis

Ghana’s central bank governor has urged investors to judge the country by its reforms, not the 2022 debt crisis, telling a London summit that Ghana is again open for investment.

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama told the Ghana UK Investment Summit that many investors still viewed the country through a crisis era lens that no longer matched reality. He said concerns over the 2022 turmoil and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) were understandable but outdated.

He pointed to amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act that now guard against excessive central bank financing of government, alongside new fiscal rules to reinforce discipline. Some practices that fuelled past instability, he said, could no longer happen. “What happened in the past belongs to the past,” he said.

Asiama said tensions in the Middle East had temporarily interrupted the fall in interest rates. But for that crisis, he said, rates would probably already be below 10 percent, and he expected the decline to resume once external pressures eased.

Looking ahead, the Governor said Ghana had the talent, capital and institutions to become a major investment destination in Africa. He envisioned an international financial services centre in Accra within a few years and said the country could grow into a leading continental financial hub if reforms held.

He urged the Ghanaian diaspora to seize emerging opportunities, arguing their investment could catalyse further international capital. Macroeconomic stability had been restored, he said, leaving Ghana better placed to attract long term investment.