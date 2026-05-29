BoG Governor Touts Reserves as Shield Against Global Shocks

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama on Thursday told business leaders that Ghana’s deliberate effort to build strong international reserves has positioned the economy to better absorb current global shocks, including escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana Chief Executive Officer Summit in Accra on May 28, Dr. Asiama said disciplined monetary policy had delivered measurable results. Inflation has moderated significantly, exchange rate conditions have stabilised, reserves have strengthened considerably, and confidence has rebounded in the economy, he noted.

He said the current global crisis validates the central bank’s decision to build up reserves, adding that Ghana is able to stem the impact of the ongoing crisis better than some peer countries because resilience was built in advance.

Dr. Asiama acknowledged that Ghana continues to face significant global economic risks, including geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and financial market uncertainties. He stressed that the BoG’s responsibility extends beyond reacting to developments, and that the central bank must anticipate risks, anchor market expectations and maintain conditions that support long-term resilience.

On financial stability, he outlined six key priorities guiding the BoG’s strategy, covering proactive risk identification, promoting innovation alongside resilience, strengthening governance and accountability, building institutional capacity and integrating climate and environmental risks into organisational frameworks.

The Governor disclosed that the BoG has established a FinTech and Innovation Department, a Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Department and a Digital Assets Regulatory Department as part of efforts to build a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.

He also confirmed that significant progress has been made in exploring the electronic cedi, Ghana’s proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), following the successful completion of its pilot phase.

Dr. Asiama urged business leaders and policymakers to move beyond dialogue, calling on the public and private sectors to work together to build a more competitive, innovative and resilient economy that creates opportunities for all Ghanaians.