BoG Governor Pushes Continental Fintech Licence Passporting Agenda

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has called for African financial markets to move decisively toward fintech licence passporting, telling delegates at the 64th ACI Financial Markets Association (ACI FMA) World Congress in Accra on Thursday that regulatory fragmentation is the single greatest obstacle blocking the continent’s digital financial ambitions.

Speaking under the theme “Ghana at the Centre of a New Financial Markets Era” at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Dr. Asiama said licence passporting would allow fintech firms licensed in one African jurisdiction to operate in another market without rebuilding compliance structures or seeking fresh regulatory approvals.

“Markets that are not connected will not compete,” he told delegates, arguing that while capital crosses borders freely, regulatory systems remain trapped within national boundaries.

The Governor said Ghana was actively working with regional partners to develop harmonised payment rails and common regulatory frameworks that would support seamless digital financial services across multiple jurisdictions. He described the long-term ambition as creating an environment in which a fintech licensed in any one African country could serve customers across the entire continent, reducing barriers and expanding financial inclusion.

Ghana has already moved on parts of this agenda. In 2025, Ghana and Rwanda launched what has been described as Africa’s first licence passporting framework for fintechs, allowing firms from both countries to operate across both markets under a single licence. Three fintechs, namely Mobile Money Fintech Limited, Brij Fintech and G-Money, have also been authorised to pilot cross-border transfers between Ghana and Nigeria within the BoG regulatory sandbox.

Dr. Asiama’s remarks drew on Ghana’s own economic recovery as proof of concept for the broader thesis. Inflation in Ghana has fallen from a peak of 54.1% in December 2022 to 3.4% in April 2026, while foreign reserves have climbed to approximately $14 billion, representing more than five months of import cover. Ghana’s economy expanded by 6.0% in 2025.

The Governor also disclosed that Ghana’s central bank digital currency, the e-Cedi, has completed its pilot phase and is being actively designed for cross-border settlement and wholesale payments, building on an interoperable domestic payment ecosystem developed through the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS). Ghana’s Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, passed in 2025, provides the regulatory foundation for this expansion.

Dr. Asiama argued that stronger regulatory coordination, digital payment interoperability and cross-border financial access would position African economies to help shape global financial market architecture rather than simply adapt to frameworks designed elsewhere.