BoG Governor Pledges to Fix Creator Payout Bottlenecks

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has committed to helping Ghanaian digital content creators resolve difficulties accessing earnings from global online platforms, signalling that the central bank views the sector as a legitimate part of the country’s export economy.

Asiama met with a group of Ghanaian creators at Bank Square, following a statement issued by the BoG on April 20 addressing the issue of digital platform payouts. He framed content creation in terms that put it on par with the country’s most established export industries.

“Just like the export of cocoa. Therefore, if you have any issues with your payouts, we are ready to help,” he told the creators. “We are making ourselves accessible so that we resolve all the issues that you have.”

Under Ghana’s foreign exchange regulations, proceeds from services exports can be received through Foreign Exchange Accounts held with local banks or through cedi accounts, provided transactions comply with regulatory requirements. The Governor’s remarks suggest the central bank is moving to clarify and ease that process for creators navigating cross-border payment flows.

Asiama also urged creators to formalise their industry by establishing an association, arguing that a structured body would streamline engagement with regulators and make it easier to resolve systemic challenges across the sector. “We are interested in what you are doing and will do everything to facilitate your work,” he said.

The engagement comes as a growing number of Ghanaians earn income from platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Patreon, and other global digital services, raising questions about currency conversion, compliance, and the practical mechanics of routing international payments through Ghana’s financial system.

The BoG’s intervention signals a broadening of the central bank’s digital economy agenda beyond traditional fintech and mobile money, and toward recognising content creation as a measurable contributor to Ghana’s services export receipts.