BoG Governor Pledges to Cap Lending Rates at 10 Percent

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has outlined a vision of significantly cheaper credit as the next phase of Ghana’s economic recovery, pledging to cap lending rates at 10 percent by the end of his four year tenure.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Dr. Asiama framed the push for lower lending rates as a transition from inflation control to growth support, particularly for businesses and households constrained by high borrowing costs.

I have said on many occasions that my prayer and wish is that by the end of my four year tenure, lending rates will not be more than 10 percent, he stated at the Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra, noting that easing market conditions must be achieved without undermining monetary discipline.

Recent data from the BoG’s Monetary Policy Report show early progress in this direction. Average lending rates have declined from 26.6 percent to 24.2 percent, while money market yields have also softened. The 91 day Treasury bill rate dropped from 13.4 percent in July to 10.3 percent in August 2025, easing broader financial conditions.

Dr. Asiama stressed that the central bank’s strategy is to carefully balance the need to protect recent disinflation gains with the urgency of reviving credit expansion and economic activity. Market rates are responding to our policy direction, easing conditions while maintaining discipline, he said.

The Governor revealed at the central bank’s year end Festival of Nine Lessons, Carols and Thanksgiving Service in December 2025 that borrowing costs could fall to approximately 10 percent by the end of 2026, earlier than the originally projected three year window. If there is one thing I pray for each morning, it is that our businesses can borrow below 10 percent, that the youth of this country who are so innovative can borrow below 10 percent and do things for themselves, he told staff.

The Ghana Reference Rate (GRR), the lowest benchmark for lending, currently stands at approximately 15.68 percent, down sharply from over 30 percent seen earlier in the economic adjustment period. Based on current trends, the central bank now expects the economy could reach the 10 percent lending rate threshold by year end rather than 2028.

When we came in, lending rates were well beyond where they should be, Dr. Asiama said. Now we are hopeful that by end of next year we could actually get to the 10 percent I was envisaging for the next three years. These outcomes are worth giving time for and we do not take them lightly.

Beyond domestic credit conditions, the Governor pointed to Ghana’s improving external buffers as a source of confidence. He disclosed that gross international reserves have climbed above $13.8 billion, the highest level recorded in the country’s history, strengthening the cedi and reinforcing monetary stability.

Gross international reserves stood at $11.4 billion at the end of October 2025, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover, before rising further to the historic $13.8 billion level. The reserves provide a crucial cushion against external shocks and support currency stability.

The BoG has cut its benchmark monetary policy rate three times in 2025, most recently by 350 basis points to 18 percent in November, citing improved macroeconomic outlook and continued inflation decline. Ghana’s inflation rate fell to 5.4 percent in December 2025 from 23.8 percent a year earlier, marking the 12th consecutive month of disinflation.

During the Asantehene’s visit, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II challenged the BoG leadership to chart a clear path away from what he termed a crippling high interest rate regime toward a more supportive environment for business growth and wealth creation. The task I leave with your creative minds is how to move the economy from this burden of high interest rates to a level where it becomes a true stimulant for enterprise and prosperity, the traditional ruler stated.

Looking ahead, Dr. Asiama noted that sustained progress would depend on close coordination between the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance and other economic institutions. He said such collaboration is essential to ensure that easing monetary conditions translate into real sector growth without undermining price stability.

The Governor cautioned that Ghana remains exposed to global shocks as a small, open economy. He pointed to geopolitical tensions, volatile trade conditions and an uneven global recovery as external risks that could quickly affect inflation, food prices and financial conditions.

Something remote can go wrong somewhere in the Middle East or the US economy and it impacts us, he said, adding that while fundamentals have improved, risks have not disappeared. The progress made in 2025 was a result of discipline and restraint, noting that the central bank and wider economy avoided a repeat of the instability seen in 2022.

The Governor also highlighted recent legislative reforms including amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act, which have strengthened governance and operational independence and reduced the risk of crisis driven liquidity injections. Those changes were designed to ensure that the conditions which led to the domestic debt exchange and pension losses in 2022 do not recur.

Dr. Asiama announced passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers law, which brings crypto related activity into a regulated framework. Effectively, virtual assets trading is now legal and no one is going to be arrested for doing crypto, but we now have the framework to manage the risks involved, he stated.

The BoG Governor’s remarks signal a policy shift toward growth focused monetary management, with affordable credit positioned as a key driver of investment, job creation and long term economic resilience. Progress has given us room to move, Dr. Asiama concluded. But it also calls for vigilance. The work is not finished. This is just the beginning.