BoG Dollar Ban Faces Reality Check as Weak Cedi Drives Pricing

The Bank of Ghana has issued another warning against dollar pricing for domestic transactions, but experts argue that only currency stability can truly end the practice.

The central bank’s latest directive reminds businesses that pricing goods and services in foreign currencies violates the Foreign Exchange Act of 2006. From school fees to real estate and hotel accommodation, only the cedi should be used for domestic transactions, with violators facing sanctions and prosecution.

However, the repeated warnings highlight the limited effectiveness of regulatory crackdowns against what analysts describe as rational business behavior. When the cedi remains weak and volatile, many companies view dollar pricing as essential protection against depreciation losses rather than simple convenience.

IMANI Africa research suggests businesses use dollar invoicing psychologically, shielding their operations from exchange rate shocks that can devastate balance sheets. This makes dollarization a symptom of deeper currency instability rather than the core problem itself.

Evidence supports this analysis. When the cedi strengthened briefly in April, numerous businesses voluntarily returned to cedi pricing. Real estate companies and car dealers who previously demanded dollars shifted back to local currency as confidence improved, demonstrating that currency strength naturally discourages dollarization.

The Bank of Ghana faces significant enforcement challenges given the scale of daily transactions across real estate, retail, education, and online markets. While it can prosecute selected violators as examples, comprehensive policing remains practically impossible without additional resources.

Critics warn that aggressive enforcement without addressing underlying currency weakness could drive dollar pricing underground, creating shadow markets that complicate legitimate commerce. Some fear this approach may distort pricing mechanisms while failing to restore cedi confidence.

The fundamental solution requires strengthening the cedi through improved export earnings, reduced import dependence, enhanced foreign reserves, and restored fiscal discipline. A stable, strong currency would naturally restore business confidence and eliminate incentives for dollar pricing.

Until Ghana addresses these economic fundamentals, regulatory notices alone will likely prove insufficient against market forces driving dollarization across the economy.