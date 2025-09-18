BoG Details Offenses Behind Historic Fintech Sanctions

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama has revealed the specific violations that triggered unprecedented regulatory action against nine financial institutions, including global fintech giants Flutterwave and Cellulant, as month-long sanctions took effect today across Ghana’s remittance sector.

The central bank’s crackdown targets what officials describe as systematic breaches of foreign exchange regulations, with sanctioned firms engaging in unauthorized fund diversions, manipulating exchange rates, and violating settlement timelines that undermined Ghana’s monetary policy framework.

Speaking at the 126th Monetary Policy Committee Press Conference, Governor Asiama detailed three primary categories of violations that prompted the regulatory response. The most serious involved “offshoring” activities where institutions diverted foreign exchange inflows away from required nostro accounts into unauthorized activities, directly contravening Bank of Ghana regulations.

The sanctions, effective September 18, suspend remittance partnership licenses for three payment service providers, five money transfer operators, and one commercial bank for a full month. Halges Financial Technologies faces indefinite prohibition from remittance activities pending fresh regulatory approval, indicating the severity of its alleged violations.

Among the sanctioned payment service providers are Nigerian fintech unicorn Flutterwave, Cellulant Ghana Limited, and Halges Financial Technologies operating under the Korba brand. The affected money transfer operators include Send App from Flutterwave, Afriex, Taptap Send, Top Connect, and Remit Choice, while United Bank of Africa Ghana faces suspension of its foreign exchange trading license.

The “offshoring” violations represent the most significant regulatory breach, according to Governor Asiama’s explanations. Under Ghana’s foreign exchange regulations, all inward remittances must be lodged in local banks’ nostro accounts—foreign currency holdings maintained with correspondent banks abroad. Some sanctioned institutions allegedly circumvented this requirement by diverting funds to unauthorized purposes.

Additional violations included application of unapproved foreign exchange rates in breach of central bank guidelines, and settlement periods exceeding regulatory limits. These infractions collectively undermined the Bank of Ghana’s ability to monitor and regulate foreign exchange flows, threatening monetary policy effectiveness.

The regulatory action affects institutions handling an estimated $17 million in transactions, though sources suggest the violations may have originated from a single institution’s actions, with others providing services along the value chain without awareness of the initial breach. This interconnected nature of fintech operations complicated the regulatory response but did not absolve downstream participants from responsibility.

However, the sanctions have exposed significant communication gaps between the regulator and affected institutions. At least four sanctioned entities told industry publication Techfocus24 they received no direct engagement from Bank of Ghana before learning of their suspension through media reports, raising concerns about due process in regulatory enforcement.

The absence of formal communication detailing specific offenses for each institution has created confusion within the sector. While all affected entities have submitted to the sanctions, many reportedly lack clarity about their individual violations, with one institution stating they still don’t understand the basis for their suspension.

This enforcement action represents the Bank of Ghana’s most aggressive intervention in the fintech sector, signaling zero tolerance for compliance lapses regardless of institutional size or market presence. By halting operations of high-profile players like Flutterwave and Cellulant, regulators are signaling zero tolerance for compliance lapses.

The sanctions coincide with broader regulatory tightening across Ghana’s foreign exchange market. The Bank of Ghana has implemented new reporting requirements for financial institutions handling remittances, mandating detailed weekly reports on inward remittance transactions and corresponding nostro account credits.

For Ghana’s rapidly growing fintech sector, the sanctions serve as a watershed moment highlighting the tension between innovation and regulatory compliance. The inclusion of established players like Flutterwave, which operates across multiple African markets, demonstrates that regulatory reach extends beyond local firms to international platforms operating in Ghana.

The regulatory crackdown also encompasses traditional banking partners, with UBA Ghana’s sanctions underscoring that oversight extends beyond fintechs to their banking counterparts. This comprehensive approach suggests the Bank of Ghana views remittance compliance as a systemic issue requiring sector-wide enforcement.

Governor Asiama indicated that current sanctions are already having their intended effect and warned that additional measures may follow to enhance foreign exchange market efficiency. This suggests the regulatory tightening may not be complete, with further enforcement actions possible if compliance standards don’t improve.

The International Monetary Fund has endorsed the Bank of Ghana’s strict enforcement approach, lending international credibility to the regulatory crackdown amid concerns about fintech sector development. The IMF has maintained that it fully endorses the Bank of Ghana’s strict enforcement of foreign exchange regulations and guidelines.

For affected institutions, the path to resuming operations requires reapplication for regulatory approval after the suspension period expires. This process will likely involve demonstrating enhanced compliance frameworks and corrective measures addressing the specific violations that triggered sanctions.

The sanctions highlight broader challenges facing Africa’s fintech sector as regulators across the continent balance innovation promotion with financial system stability. Ghana’s aggressive enforcement may influence regulatory approaches in neighboring markets where similar compliance concerns exist.

As the one-month suspension period unfolds, the fintech sector will closely monitor how effectively the sanctions translate into improved compliance standards and whether the enforcement action achieves its stated objectives of strengthening foreign exchange market integrity without stifling sector development.

The outcome of this regulatory intervention will significantly influence Ghana’s position as a fintech hub and may reshape how international platforms approach compliance in emerging African markets where regulatory frameworks continue evolving rapidly.