BoG Deputy Governor Ties Currency Reporting to Market Stability

Ghana’s central bank has warned journalists that careless coverage of exchange rate movements can itself trigger the currency instability they are reporting on, drawing a direct line between newsroom decisions and economic outcomes.

Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), made the warning on Monday at the World Press Freedom Honours Night 2026 in Accra, organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Speaking to journalists and media stakeholders, she said Ghana operates a managed floating exchange rate regime under which the cedi will naturally rise and fall. Sensational coverage of those fluctuations, she argued, could push sentiment to override economic fundamentals, creating the very volatility the story describes. “In such situations, sentiment, not fundamentals, can temporarily drive market behaviour,” she said.

The caution came as Ghana recorded its strongest press freedom performance in five years. The country climbed to 39th out of 180 countries in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index, scoring 72.20, up from 52nd in 2025. The ranking placed Ghana fourth on the African continent. Yet Asante-Asiedu told the gathering that a higher ranking does not resolve the structural pressures media organisations face, citing misinformation, declining public trust and weak revenue models as persistent threats.

Drawing a parallel between her current role and her background, the former journalist argued that credibility functions as an economic asset for both media houses and financial institutions. Loss of audience trust, she said, produces a twin blow: damaged reputation and reduced advertising income.

The BoG deputy governor said the central bank has backed that argument with practical measures, including post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefings for journalists, the publication of individual MPC members’ policy positions to improve transparency, the establishment of a Regional Press Corps, and dedicated communication channels for two-way engagement with reporters. The bank also launched an Economic and Financial Journalist of the Year Award in partnership with the GJA to raise the standard of financial reporting.

Despite Ghana’s improved global standing, analysts note that the country ranked only 50th in the economic indicator and continues to face challenges around journalist safety in the field.

Asante-Asiedu called for continued collaboration between the media and public institutions, urging reporters to inform without inflaming and to question without prejudging.