BoG Denies Money Printing as It Defends GH¢15.6bn Loss Record

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has pushed back against public claims that it engaged in money printing in 2025, with its Director of Communications Dr Bernard Otabil stating clearly that no such activity took place, as the central bank mounts a broader defence of its financial position following a controversial loss disclosure.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, May 5, Otabil said the clarification was the first thing the bank needed to establish in the current public discourse. “What it is not is that there was no money printing in 2025,” he said. “I can speak to that at this moment because it was the first thing we needed to establish.”

The denial comes in the wake of intensifying scrutiny after the BoG reported a GH¢15.6 billion loss in its 2025 financial statements, leaving the central bank with negative equity of GH¢93.8 billion. The figures have prompted political debate and raised questions about the institution’s financial soundness, which Otabil has also addressed by asserting that the bank remains “policy solvent.”

Hard data supports the communications chief’s position on currency issuance. Notes printing and coin minting costs fell from GH¢986.9 million in 2024 to GH¢277.6 million in 2025, a reduction of more than GH¢709 million, even as the total amount of currency in circulation expanded from GH¢71.6 billion to GH¢83.8 billion. The increase in physical cash in circulation, Otabil explained, reflects money supply dynamics rather than active printing by the central bank.

On excess liquidity concerns, Otabil clarified that references to surplus money in the financial sector relate to assessments of money supply within the economy rather than direct creation of currency by the BoG. BoG monetary policy data confirms that broad money supply growth decelerated sharply to 16.5 percent in December 2025 from 31.9 percent in December 2024, consistent with tight monetary policy and active Open Market Operations (OMO) sterilisation aimed at removing excess liquidity from the system.

Otabil also reinforced a basic monetary principle: inflationary pressure arises when too much money chases too few goods, and that mismanagement of excess liquidity can flow through economic channels to affect exchange rates and price stability. Proper liquidity management through instruments such as OMO is how the central bank addresses that risk without resorting to money creation.

On the GH¢15.6 billion loss, Otabil maintained that the figures must be interpreted within the framework of central banking, where the cost of stabilising the economy during periods of financial stress often flows through the balance sheet, and that the bank’s ability to continue operations without constraint remains intact.

A government-backed recapitalisation plan spanning 2026 to 2032 is expected to address the bank’s negative equity position over time.