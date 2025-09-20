BoG Defends Aggressive Rate Cut Against Inflation Revival Fears

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has pushed back against mounting criticism over its aggressive monetary policy loosening, with officials insisting the 350 basis point cut to 21.5% will not derail the country’s impressive disinflation trajectory.

Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, Director of Research at BoG, defended the September 17 decision amid warnings from economists that the steepest rate reduction in recent memory could reignite price pressures just as Ghana approaches single-digit inflation territory.

The central bank’s confidence stems from what it describes as robust fundamentals supporting the West African nation’s economic recovery. Ghana’s inflation rate dropped to 11.5% in August, marking the eighth consecutive monthly decline and reaching its lowest level since October 2021.

This performance has already surpassed the government’s end-year target of 11.9%, creating what BoG officials characterize as fiscal space for more accommodative monetary policy. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) exceeded market expectations, delivering a cut 50 basis points larger than the median forecast of eight economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“We did factor in all these scenarios, and what we found out is inflation will still be in the single-digit range,” Dr. Abradu-Otoo stated, addressing concerns that lower borrowing costs could stimulate excessive spending and lending.

The rate cut represents the continuation of Ghana’s monetary easing cycle that began in July, when commercial banks responded to previous reductions by lowering lending rates approximately 2.5 percentage points. BoG expects similar or greater transmission this time, potentially providing relief to businesses struggling with high financing costs.

However, the policy shift faces skepticism from industry observers who question whether Ghana’s financial system can handle rapid monetary loosening without compromising credit quality. The banking sector’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remains elevated at 20.8%, though BoG maintains this metric will improve through ongoing corrective measures.

Dr. Abradu-Otoo highlighted the central bank’s assessment of supporting factors that differentiate the current environment from previous periods of monetary accommodation. International reserves remain strong enough to defend the cedi and finance imports, while economic growth momentum continues accelerating across key sectors.

The decision positions Ghana’s central bank among emerging market peers pursuing growth-supportive policies as global financial conditions evolve. The country’s improved macroeconomic stability, following years of fiscal consolidation and International Monetary Fund (IMF) program implementation, has created conditions the MPC believes justify more aggressive easing.

Looking ahead, BoG projects inflation could reach its medium-term target range of 6-10% by early 2026, establishing a foundation for sustained low interest rates and enhanced investor confidence. This timeline suggests the central bank views current price pressures as temporary rather than structural threats requiring continued monetary tightening.

The rate cut’s effectiveness will depend largely on commercial banks’ willingness to pass through lower policy rates to customers, particularly small and medium enterprises that have struggled with credit access during Ghana’s high-rate environment. Early indicators suggest financial institutions are responding, though the pace and extent of transmission remains critical for achieving the MPC’s growth objectives.

As Ghana navigates this monetary policy transition, the success of BoG’s strategy will ultimately be measured by its ability to maintain price stability while supporting economic expansion in Africa’s second-largest gold producer.