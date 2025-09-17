BoG Cuts Policy Rate by 350 Basis Points as Inflation Cools

Borrowers across Ghana are poised to benefit from significantly cheaper credit after the Bank of Ghana delivered its most aggressive policy rate reduction in recent memory, slashing the benchmark rate by 350 basis points to 21.5 percent from 25 percent.

The decision, announced following the Monetary Policy Committee’s 126th meeting on Wednesday, represents the central bank’s boldest move to stimulate economic growth while capitalizing on the country’s sustained disinflation momentum. This marks the second substantial cut this year, following July’s reduction from 28 percent to 25 percent.

Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama explained that the dramatic reduction reflects growing confidence in Ghana’s macroeconomic stabilization efforts, supported by ongoing fiscal consolidation and structural reforms that have created room for monetary policy easing.

The policy rate serves as the foundational borrowing cost for commercial banks, and its reduction creates a cascading effect throughout the financial system. When the central bank lends to commercial banks at lower rates, these institutions typically pass on the savings to businesses and consumers through reduced lending rates for loans, mortgages, and credit facilities.

Small and medium-sized enterprises, which have historically faced prohibitively high borrowing costs, stand to gain significantly from the rate reduction. The move is expected to unlock previously constrained credit markets, enabling businesses to expand operations, purchase equipment, and create employment opportunities.

Consumer lending markets will also experience relief, with personal loans, mortgages, and vehicle financing becoming more accessible to ordinary Ghanaians. Financial analysts predict this could stimulate domestic consumption and housing market activity, providing additional momentum to economic recovery efforts.

The central bank’s decision reflects confidence in the trajectory of key macroeconomic indicators, particularly the sustained decline in inflation rates and improved fiscal discipline. However, Dr. Asiama acknowledged that challenges remain, including potential upward pressures on utility tariffs and ongoing currency volatility concerns.

Market observers interpret the aggressive rate cut as a clear signal that the central bank prioritizes economic growth stimulation while maintaining vigilance against inflationary pressures. The move aligns with global trends where central banks are cautiously easing monetary policy to support recovery from economic challenges.

Financial sector analysts expect the reduced policy rate to improve loan repayment performance across the banking system, as borrowers face diminished debt servicing burdens. This development could contribute to reducing non-performing loans and strengthening overall banking sector stability.

The rate reduction represents a strategic balancing act between supporting economic growth and maintaining price stability. With inflation showing consistent downward momentum and fiscal reforms demonstrating effectiveness, the central bank has identified an opportunity to provide much-needed stimulus to credit markets.

For Ghana’s economy, this policy adjustment signals renewed optimism about growth prospects while demonstrating the central bank’s commitment to supporting businesses and households through improved credit accessibility. The decision positions Ghana to capitalize on emerging economic opportunities while maintaining macroeconomic stability.