BoG Challenges Banks to Prioritize ESG Over Short-Term Gains

Ghana’s banking sector faces a reckoning. As the extractive industry contributes roughly one-fifth of the country’s GDP, the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana is pushing financial institutions to abandon the assumption that profitability and environmental responsibility must conflict. Instead, she’s arguing they’re mutually reinforcing.

Speaking at the fourth Ghana Sustainable Banking Principles training session focused on the extractives sector, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu acknowledged that mining, oil, and gas contributed a significant 20 percent to Ghana’s GDP in the first half of 2025, while stressing that the sector’s environmental and social costs cannot be ignored.

“If we’re lending to the right people and ensuring that our investments are sustainable, profitability and responsibility can actually go hand in hand,” Asante-Asiedu said, framing ESG integration not as a burden on returns but as a prerequisite for them.

The training, organized for sustainability officers and relationship managers across Ghana’s banking sector, reflects a broader institutional shift. The Bank of Ghana has issued a new Climate-Related Financial Risk Directive, requiring all regulated banks and financial institutions to integrate climate risk into their governance and risk management frameworks, with compliance deadlines set for December 31, 2025, and full enforcement beginning January 1, 2026. A newly established Climate and Sustainability Office within the central bank will oversee implementation.

Behind this regulatory push lies hard economic logic. Environmental degradation carries financial consequences that traditional credit analysis often misses. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and flooding increase non-performing loans among agricultural borrowers. Coastal and marine degradation from oil extraction threatens collateral recovery. For banks holding portfolios concentrated in resource-dependent sectors, climate and environmental risk are credit risk.

“Prioritising sustainability is not charity but it’s good business,” Asante-Asiedu stressed. “Environmentally responsible investments minimise risk exposure, ensure compliance, and ultimately yield more stable, long-term returns.”

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu revealed that overall compliance with the Ghana Sustainable Banking Principles had grown from 42.2 percent in 2021 to over 73.6 percent by March 2025, particularly in key sectors like construction and manufacturing. The metric suggests that when regulators establish clear expectations and provide technical support, banks do adapt.

The extractive sector presents both the sharpest challenge and the highest stakes. Mining consumes vast quantities of water and energy, while oil extraction poses serious threats to coastal and marine biodiversity. John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks, acknowledged that mining posed considerable environmental and social risks that, if left unchecked, could undermine development gains.

For banks, the risk calculus extends beyond environmental compliance to reputational exposure. As global investors and correspondent banks tighten ESG screening processes, financial institutions that continue funding non-compliant or illegal operations face funding access restrictions and investor withdrawal. Conversely, banks that exit non-compliant business relationships help reduce the sector’s environmental footprint while enhancing their own credibility and long-term viability.

The International Finance Corporation emphasized that effective management of environmental and social risks represents not merely a compliance measure but a pathway to financial sector resilience. When banks cut off financing to unsustainable operations, they protect both their own balance sheets and Ghana’s ecosystems while signaling that the formal financial system will reward sustainable practice.

Awuah said the Ghana Association of Banks would intensify collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and development partners to build a dual-capacity framework, one that strengthens ESG competencies within banks while enhancing compliance readiness across the extractive sector.

Ghana’s regulatory push on ESG in banking reflects growing recognition that financial stability and environmental sustainability are interlinked. The countries moving fastest on sustainable finance frameworks will likely attract responsible investment capital and talent. Those that lag risk becoming marginal in global capital flows increasingly governed by ESG considerations.

For Ghana’s banking sector, the message is clear: sustainable finance is no longer optional. It’s a condition of systemic stability and competitive relevance.