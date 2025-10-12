Body of Kasoa Flood Victim Found After Four Days

The four-day search for a 12-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters in Kasoa has ended in heartbreak, with his body recovered in a neighboring district far from where he disappeared.

David, who was caught by strong currents in the Okrudu River during heavy rainfall at Kasoa American Town on Tuesday, was found dead at Fijai in the Gomoa East District. The discovery came after an intensive search that mobilized community members and local authorities across multiple districts in the Central Region.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragedy unfolded when David’s slippers fell into a gutter as he walked to collect his younger siblings from school. What seemed like a simple mishap turned fatal when the slippers drifted toward the swollen Okrudu River. In his attempt to retrieve them, the boy was overwhelmed by powerful currents and swept downstream before anyone could intervene.

The incident has reignited conversations about flooding hazards in Kasoa, a rapidly growing urban area where the Okrudu River has repeatedly caused devastation during rainy seasons. Earlier this year, more than 200 homes were submerged at Kasoa Opeikuma when the same river overflowed its banks, displacing families and destroying property worth thousands of cedis.

Shadrach Boakye Yiadom, Assembly Member for the Kasoa American Town Electoral Area, confirmed the body’s recovery and extended his condolences to David’s grieving family. Speaking to reporters, he stressed the urgent need for residents to exercise extreme caution during heavy downpours, particularly around waterways and low-lying areas prone to rapid flooding.

“These tragedies are preventable,” Yiadom emphasized, urging community members to stay away from flooded zones regardless of the circumstances. He highlighted that many residents underestimate how quickly ordinary gutters transform into deadly torrents during intense rainfall, making rescue attempts extremely dangerous even for experienced swimmers.

The distance between where David vanished and where his body was discovered underscores the sheer force of the floodwaters that carried him downstream. Fijai, located in the Gomoa East District, sits several kilometers from Kasoa American Town, suggesting the currents swept the boy’s body through multiple communities before it was finally spotted and retrieved.

Local leaders have been grappling with the Okrudu River’s persistent flooding problems for years. Just two weeks before this tragedy, Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor spearheaded a community-led dredging exercise on the river, aimed at restoring its natural flow and reducing flood risks. That intervention, while significant, came too late to prevent this latest loss.

David’s death is not an isolated case in the area. The combination of inadequate drainage infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns has made flooding a recurring nightmare for Kasoa residents. Each rainy season brings fresh anxiety as families watch rising waters threaten their homes and loved ones.

Education experts and child safety advocates point out that children are particularly vulnerable during flooding events. Their smaller size makes them easier prey for strong currents, and their natural curiosity sometimes overrides caution. David’s decision to chase his slippers, though seemingly innocent, reflects how quickly children can find themselves in life-threatening situations during extreme weather.

The boy’s family now faces the devastating task of burying their young son, whose simple errand to fetch his siblings turned into a community tragedy. Friends and neighbors have rallied around the grieving household, offering support during this impossibly difficult time.

Questions are already emerging about whether better early warning systems, improved drainage infrastructure, or stronger safety barriers along the Okrudu River might have prevented this death. Local authorities will likely face mounting pressure to accelerate flood mitigation projects, particularly in residential areas where children regularly walk to and from school.

As climate patterns shift and extreme weather events become more common across Ghana, David’s death serves as a sobering reminder that infrastructure improvements can’t wait. For his family and the Kasoa American Town community, however, those future interventions offer little comfort. They’re left mourning a bright young life cut tragically short by circumstances that many believe should never have occurred.

The Assembly Member’s call for greater awareness and adherence to safety measures now carries added weight, spoken in the shadow of this preventable loss. Whether his message resonates strongly enough to change behaviors when the next heavy rain arrives remains to be seen.