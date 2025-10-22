Bodies of Two Hostages Returned to Israel From Gaza

The bodies of two deceased hostages, Arye Zalmanovich and Tamir Adar, were returned to Israel from Gaza on Tuesday, October 21, through coordination with the Red Cross, Israeli authorities confirmed early Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the remains and informed the families. Two coffins carrying the bodies crossed the border and were taken to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine for formal identification and to investigate the causes of death.

Hamas has now returned 15 of the 28 bodies of deceased hostages outlined in the US-proposed ceasefire agreement, which was signed on October 9. The ceasefire deal saw Hamas release the last 20 living hostages last Monday, within 72 hours of Israel’s withdrawal to the Yellow Line.

Zalmanovich was abducted alive from his home at Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel during the October 7, 2023 attacks. He is believed to have been killed in captivity on November 17, 2023, at the age of 85. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described him as the oldest hostage taken by Hamas and a tough and modest man who demanded nothing for himself.

As a founding member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Zalmanovich devoted his life to farming, specializing in wheat cultivation under the harsh conditions of the Negev desert. Farhan al-Qadi, who was rescued by IDF troops in August 2024, recounted that he was held in a Gaza hospital with Zalmanovich, who was diabetic, and was with him when he died due to lack of treatment, malnutrition and neglect.

Tamir Adar, also from Kibbutz Nir Oz, died fighting to defend the community against Hamas on October 7, 2023, and his body was subsequently taken to Gaza, the IDF confirmed. He was 38 years old. A reservist master sergeant and deputy security coordinator at Nir Oz, Adar instructed his family to remain in a reinforced room that morning, telling them not to open the door for anyone, even if it was him asking them to.

Adar fought alongside his fellow team members against hundreds of attackers before being mortally wounded and abducted by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. His family learned of his death on January 5, 2024. The families’ forum described him as sociable and beloved, a thoughtful and sensitive conversationalist with a keen sense of humor.

The Prime Minister’s office stated that the government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Zalmanovich and Adar families, and of all the families of the fallen hostages.

The return comes as US Vice President JD Vance visited Israel for high-level meetings as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues. Vance acknowledged the difficulty of the process, saying it is a focus of everybody to get those bodies back home to their families so they can have a proper burial, noting this is going to take a little bit of time. He added that some bodies may be hard to recover.

Israel has accused Hamas of delaying return of some hostage remains, a claim Hamas has denied. Hamas has said the return of the remaining bodies may take some time due to the destruction.

According to official accounts, around 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. The bodies of 13 more hostages remain in Gaza.

Boaz Zalmanovich, the son of Arye Zalmanovich, said after the remains were identified that his father was a man who never asked for anything for himself, who loved his home and his land. That he was taken and left without food or medicine is something he cannot put into words.

The bodies were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip, transferred to Israeli forces, and then taken out of Gaza following a military ceremony led by IDF Chief Rabbi Brigadier General Eyal Krim, where troops draped the caskets in Israeli flags.