Bobrisky Claims Other Crossdressers Lost Relevance After His Exit from Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has claimed that other crossdressers who tried copying his style have lost public attention since he left Nigeria. The social media personality posted the statement on Tuesday, suggesting his departure negatively affected those he claims were impersonating him.

Bobrisky said since his exit from Nigeria, other crossdressers who were impersonating him have gone into extinction, according to a post shared on his social media account. He claimed he was helping them become famous but they have turned from celebrities to followers with minimal engagement.

The controversial figure, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, has been living abroad since November 2024 when he announced his temporary departure from Nigeria, citing the need to attend to his mental health. He has since confirmed his relocation and vowed not to return permanently.

Bobrisky became one of Nigeria’s most recognizable social media personalities in 2016 for bringing crossdressing to Nigerian social media platforms and has since inspired other crossdressers like James Brown. His influence in the space has been significant, with a reported net worth of over one million dollars, making him the richest known crossdresser in Nigeria.

The social media star’s departure from Nigeria followed a series of legal challenges. In April 2024, Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison for naira abuse after pleading guilty to four counts of currency abuse. The charges stemmed from social media videos showing him throwing money in the air at events.

After his release in August 2024, more controversy emerged when activist VeryDarkMan released an audio recording where Bobrisky allegedly discussed bribing officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bobrisky denied the allegations and threatened legal action.

In March 2025, Bobrisky announced his relocation to a country where he is officially recognized as female and receives respect. He expressed frustration with Nigerian officials and emphasized his determination to start a new chapter abroad.

The crossdresser has had documented rivalries with other Nigerian crossdressers. In August 2021, Jay Boogie and Buchi Alexandra released a video criticizing Bobrisky on Instagram after he shared a video of his house and mocked those trying to be like him.

Nigerian law enforcement has clarified that crossdressing itself is not illegal in Nigeria, according to statements from police officials. However, debates continue about the cultural and legal implications surrounding gender expression in the country.

His latest comments about other crossdressers appear to be part of ongoing tensions within Nigeria’s social media entertainment space, where he remains a polarizing but influential figure despite his absence from the country.