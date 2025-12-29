Boawoman Cooperative Holds Public Hearing On Responsible Mining

Boawoman Cooperative Small Scale Mining Limited has held a public hearing at Chirano in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region to outline its plans for responsible cooperative mining. The forum, hosted at the Chirano palace, was aimed at educating residents on measures to protect water bodies, reduce dust, and prevent environmental pollution, while highlighting the benefits the project will bring once operations begin.

Manager and Secretary of the company, Mr. John Bediako, explained that the initiative seeks to curb illegal mining, create jobs, and promote sustainable practices. He emphasized that the cooperative is committed to reclaiming lands after mining activities and distinguishing its model from community mining.

Mr. Bediako noted that the cooperative, launched earlier this year by Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has secured approval from traditional leaders to operate across the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality and the wider Western North Region.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Sebastian Obeng, pledged full support, describing the project as consistent with President Mahama’s agenda to protect land and water resources. He assured that consultants and stakeholders are working together to address community concerns and urged residents to cooperate with the initiative.

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Chirano Traditional Area, Okogyeman Kwaku Gyamprah III, praised the government for introducing a program that will help curb illegal mining. He encouraged the cooperative to adhere to regulatory guidelines to maintain peace and stability and appealed to management to prioritize youth employment opportunities.