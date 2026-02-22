Boadu’s Farewell Gift Denied as Hearts and Chelsea Cancel Each Other Out

Former Accra Hearts of Oak SC head coach Samuel Boadu returned to the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Sunday, 22 February 2026, with a defensive game plan so effective it denied his old employers a victory they needed, as Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea produced a goalless stalemate in Matchweek 23 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Boadu, who guided Hearts of Oak to their last GPL title, returned to face his former side determined to disrupt their momentum while steering Berekum Chelsea clear of the relegation zone. His preparation proved meticulous. Chelsea arrived compact and organised, suffocating the home side’s rhythm and frustrating a crowd that had expected their team to push closer to the summit.

Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare produced an important save in the first half to keep the hosts in contention, while Berekum Chelsea defender Mohammed Seidu made a crucial goal-line clearance to deny the Phobians the opener. On the other end, goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi stood firm in the Chelsea goal, denying Mawuli Wayo with a brilliant stop as Hearts pressed forward.

Statistically, Hearts of Oak came closest to scoring, registering more shots on target and showing greater attacking intent, but they were unable to convert their chances. Moments that would have decided lesser contests were wasted, and the final whistle brought frustration rather than celebration.

The timing made it doubly costly. Hearts came into the match unbeaten in their last five league games, keeping clean sheets in all five while conceding just seven goals all season, one of the tightest defensive records in the division. But clean sheets at the wrong end of the pitch produce nothing, and the failure to convert possession into goals allowed Sunday’s results elsewhere to reshape the title picture without Hearts’ input.

Bibiani Gold Stars, who won 2-1 at Kpando in stoppage time, now sit just three points behind leaders Medeama SC, who were also held to a goalless draw by FC Samartex 1996. Hearts remain third, a point behind Gold Stars, with 11 matches left to separate the top three.

For Berekum Chelsea, the point carries different but no less urgent value. Chelsea remain 15th on the table, three points adrift of safety as the relegation battle intensifies. Boadu’s ability to extract a point from a ground that has traditionally been hostile territory for lower-table sides will be viewed internally as evidence that survival is achievable.

Hearts of Oak will now turn attention to their next match against Heart of Lions, while Berekum Chelsea face Karela United. Both fixtures carry serious implications, at opposite ends of a table that has rarely been this tightly contested at this stage of a GPL season.