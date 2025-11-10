Boadu Urges NPP to Adopt Data Driven Strategy for Victory

Former General Secretary and aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has called on the party to return to evidence based strategy, smart candidate selection and grassroots digitalisation as it prepares for the 2028 elections. Boadu delivered the message at a New Patriotic Party United Kingdom (NPP UK) branch communications forum late last month, offering a data rich analysis of past electoral performance and a roadmap for the party’s recovery.

Speaking from decades of experience in party organization and election management, Boadu provided a sober reflection on lessons from elections past, blending analytical precision with practical political wisdom. He began his presentation by revisiting the 2016 general election, identifying key reasons for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) defeat including unfavorable economic conditions, widespread perception of corruption, weak internal organization and loss of public confidence.

Boadu stressed that these lessons should serve as strategic reminders rather than sources of complacency for the NPP. Elections are won with deliberate planning, not nostalgia, he said, noting that the factors that made the NPP win in 2016 are not automatically repeatable because the voter landscape has evolved.

He emphasized that research based messaging must guide the party’s communication, noting that campaign tone should be managed carefully to align with voter priorities. The former General Secretary argued that emotional appeals alone cannot substitute for data driven understanding of what matters to different voter segments across Ghana’s diverse regions.

Boadu highlighted constituency level organization as the core of party strength, arguing that human resources at that level are often neglected yet that is where electoral battles are won or lost. He called for increased investment of time, training and digitalisation in constituency level party organization to strengthen the party’s operational capacity.

Efficient data handling and technology driven processes could enhance transparency, speed and confidence in the party’s internal and external elections, according to Boadu. He suggested that digital tools would allow the party to better track voter sentiments, mobilize supporters and respond rapidly to campaign challenges.

Boadu described parliamentary elections as the most critical determinant of the NPP’s national performance. He shared revealing statistics showing the NPP holds 87 seats in Parliament, with four regions where the party holds no seats including Oti, Upper East, Upper West and Volta regions.

Five other regions have only one NPP seat each, specifically Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Savannah and Western North regions. The party holds just five seats across nine regions, a situation Boadu described as a strategic red zone requiring deliberate planning and targeted interventions.

He urged the NPP to consider demographic factors, gender balance and electability in selecting candidates for parliamentary contests. Each constituency has its own political DNA, and strategies must be tailored accordingly, Boadu stated, warning against one size fits all approaches that ignore local dynamics.

Boadu called for targeted messaging that is sharp, evidence based and reflects the lives and aspirations of local communities rather than generic national narratives. He emphasized the need to mobilize youth by engaging them through social media, not only as commentators but as active defenders and ambassadors of the NPP’s message.

The former General Secretary served in the position from 2018 to 2022 and recently declared his intention to contest for National Chairman when nominations open for the party’s national leadership elections in 2026. His declaration came after broad consultations with founding members, party elders, executives, youth groups and opinion leaders.

Boadu highlighted his over 30 years of service to the NPP, having held various positions including Polling Station Chairman, Constituency Secretary, National Youth Organiser, National Organiser and General Secretary. He pointed to his record in leading the party to major electoral victories in 2016 and 2020, during which the NPP secured its highest vote tallies in Ghana’s political history.

The NPP is currently in opposition following its defeat in the 2024 general elections, with its parliamentary representation declining from 137 plus one independent seat in 2020 to 87 seats representing 31.5 percent of Parliament. The party has acknowledged losing touch with key stakeholder groups including youth, business community, media and middle class voters.

The message from John Boadu was clear: the NPP cannot afford business as usual. The road to 2028 requires precision, organization and unity of purpose, he stated, emphasizing that winning elections is science, not luck, and the time to plan is now.

We must be intentional about whom we select, how we campaign, and how we speak to the Ghanaian voter, Boadu concluded. His remarks signal a push within the party for systematic reforms focused on organizational efficiency, data analytics and strategic candidate recruitment ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The NPP UK communications forum provided a platform for party members in the United Kingdom to engage with leadership perspectives on rebuilding strategies. External branches like NPP UK play important roles in mobilizing diaspora support, fundraising and sharing international best practices in political organization and campaigning.