Boadu Says Ghana’s Economic Recovery Is Leaving Workers Behind

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary John Boadu has raised pointed concerns that Ghana’s improving macroeconomic indicators are not filtering through to ordinary workers and businesses, warning that stability on paper is not the same as prosperity on the ground.

Boadu, speaking publicly on Friday, acknowledged that certain headline figures such as currency stability had shown improvement, but argued that these gains were failing to generate meaningful employment or lift productivity across the broader economy. His remarks came on the same day President John Dramani Mahama delivered the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), in which the President cited Ghana Statistical Service data showing that over one million Ghanaians found employment between the first and third quarters of 2025.

The contrast sharpens a developing political debate over how Ghana’s economic recovery story should be measured. While the government has pointed to job creation, poverty reduction of approximately 950,000 people, and a current account surplus of $9.1 billion representing 8.1 percent of gross domestic product by December 2025, Boadu and other opposition voices contend that macroeconomic stabilisation has yet to translate into tangible relief for households and small businesses.

The NPP is currently in opposition following the party’s defeat in the December 2024 general elections. Boadu served as General Secretary of the party during its time in government.

His intervention adds a sharper political edge to a wider structural debate. A World Bank economic update published in August 2025 similarly noted that while Ghana’s economy showed resilience, job creation required unlocking private investment and deeper structural reform, particularly in sectors capable of absorbing the country’s rapidly growing working-age population at scale.