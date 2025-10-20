Boadu Laments Missed Opportunities After Chelsea’s Home Defeat

Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu didn’t mince words following his team’s frustrating 2-0 home loss to Hearts of Oak at the Golden City Park on Sunday. The defeat, which extended Chelsea’s winless streak in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign, left the tactician visibly disappointed as his side squandered multiple scoring chances.

Boadu admitted the performance was “really bad” and pointed to his team’s wastefulness in front of goal as the primary issue. Speaking to reporters after the match, he highlighted how Chelsea dominated possession and created numerous opportunities, particularly in the first half, but failed to capitalize when it mattered most.

The match turned on Hearts of Oak’s clinical finishing. Hamza Issah broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, reacting quickest to steer the ball home after a dangerous corner created chaos in Chelsea’s penalty area. The visitors then sealed the victory deep in stoppage time when Mawuli Wayo converted a rebound opportunity.

For Chelsea, the frustration was compounded by the manner of the goals conceded. Boadu lamented that both goals came from corner kicks, describing it as “quite unfortunate” that set pieces proved to be their undoing. His team had opportunities to clear their lines on both occasions but couldn’t execute under pressure.

The loss leaves Berekum Chelsea in a precarious position. With only four points from six matches, they currently find themselves languishing in the relegation zone. It’s a concerning start for a team that had higher expectations heading into the season, and the pressure is mounting on Boadu to turn things around quickly.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak moved to third place on the league table with three wins and three draws, sitting just one point behind the leaders while maintaining their unbeaten record this season. The victory was particularly sweet for the Phobians, who ended a two-game winless run and extended their dominance over Chelsea to ten matches without defeat.

The contrast in fortunes couldn’t be starker. While Hearts coach Didi Dramani spoke optimistically about his team’s progress despite room for improvement, Boadu faces the immediate challenge of lifting his players’ spirits and addressing the conversion issues that have plagued their campaign.

Chelsea won’t have much time to dwell on this setback. They face a crucial midweek fixture against Bibiani GoldStars on Thursday before traveling to face Young Apostles over the weekend. Both matches represent must-win scenarios if they hope to climb out of the relegation zone and salvage their season.

For Boadu, the solution seems clear even if the execution remains elusive. His team can create chances but converting them into goals will determine whether Chelsea can escape their current predicament. The clock is already ticking, and patience from supporters may be wearing thin as the Blues search for their first win of the campaign.