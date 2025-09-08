Blue Gold Secures US$80M for Mining Expansion and Digital Token Launch

Blue Gold Limited has closed on $80 million in financing to accelerate mining acquisitions and advance its blockchain-based gold token initiative, combining traditional mining with digital asset innovation.

The dual financing structure includes $5 million in senior convertible notes from an accredited investor and a $75 million equity line of credit with an institutional investor, providing the NASDAQ-listed company with flexible capital for strategic expansion and working capital needs.

The convertible notes were issued at an 8% discount with a 7% annual interest rate, convertible at $13.51 per share and maturing in September 2026. The initial $3.5 million tranche includes warrants for 215,299 ordinary shares exercisable at $16.88 each, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

Proceeds will fund Blue Gold’s acquisition strategy targeting gold, uranium and other critical minerals. The company has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire a 90% stake in Ghana’s Mampon Gold-Copper Mine for approximately $26.25 million, with the remaining 10% held by Ghana’s government.

Independent technical reviews estimate the Mampon Mine holds approximately 300,000 ounces of measured and indicated gold resources, located within Ghana’s prolific Ashanti Gold Belt. The acquisition strengthens Blue Gold’s operational footprint while supporting its digital asset ambitions.

The financing enables Blue Gold’s Digital Gold Initiative, developed in partnership with TripleBolt Technology. The project aims to launch Blue Gold Coin (BGC), a digital token backed by forward contracts for up to 1 million grams of gold from the company’s mining assets.

The BGC token structure utilizes six-year forward delivery contracts backed by mines including the Bogoso Prestea facility in Ghana, allowing fractional gold ownership while maintaining institutional-grade security standards. This approach bridges traditional precious metals investing with blockchain technology accessibility.

Blue Gold’s strategy reflects growing convergence between mining and digital assets. The company has established an Advisory Board for Blockchain Evolution to support its initiatives in digitizing real-world assets, positioning itself to become what it describes as the world’s first fully digital gold company.

The timing aligns with increased institutional interest in gold-backed digital assets. Major stablecoin issuers are reportedly exploring gold mining investments, suggesting broader industry recognition of precious metals’ role in digital asset backing.

For investors, Blue Gold offers exposure to both traditional mining operations and emerging blockchain applications. The company’s dual approach provides multiple value creation pathways through physical gold production, strategic acquisitions, and digital token innovation.

The Ghana expansion is particularly strategic given the country’s established mining infrastructure and government support for foreign investment. Blue Gold’s partnership with local entities and government ownership stakes demonstrates commitment to sustainable, collaborative mining practices.

Market conditions remain favorable for gold-focused companies as inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainties drive precious metals demand. Blue Gold’s blockchain integration could capture additional value from growing institutional and retail interest in digital gold exposure.

The funding announcement comes as Blue Gold continues developing its technological infrastructure and mining operations. Success in executing both traditional mining acquisitions and digital asset launches could establish new models for precious metals investment and ownership.

With regulatory approvals pending and market conditions supporting both gold mining and blockchain innovation, Blue Gold’s integrated strategy positions the company at the intersection of two growing investment themes.