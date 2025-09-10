Blue Gold Secures US$80 Million in Growth Capital

Blue Gold Limited has successfully closed a $5 million senior convertible notes placement and secured a $75 million equity line of credit, positioning the mining technology company for significant expansion in both traditional gold operations and blockchain-backed digital assets.

The dual financing arrangement represents a pivotal moment for the company’s growth strategy, which aims to bridge conventional mining operations with cutting-edge digital asset technology. The senior convertible notes, issued at an 8% original issue discount, include an initial tranche of $3,500,000, which matures on September 3, 2026, and an additional tranche of $1,500,000 that may be issued subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cavaghan emphasized the strategic importance of the capital injection. The funding represents a major milestone that positions Blue Gold to execute its vision of combining traditional mining operations with digital asset innovation, according to company statements.

The convertible notes carry a seven percent annual interest rate and convert to ordinary shares at $13.51 per share. Additionally, Blue Gold has issued warrants for up to 215,299 ordinary shares exercisable at $16.88 per share, providing additional upside potential for investors.

The $75 million equity line of credit offers Blue Gold flexible access to capital markets, allowing the company to sell newly issued ordinary shares to an accredited investor as needed. This arrangement is subject to several conditions, including SEC registration statement approval, favorable market conditions, and regulatory compliance.

Blue Gold plans to deploy the proceeds across multiple strategic initiatives. Priority areas include acquiring high-value mining assets in gold, uranium, and critical minerals to strengthen the company’s global resource portfolio. The funding will also support the expansion of Blue Gold’s Digital Gold Initiative, which involves developing a blockchain-enabled stablecoin backed by physical gold reserves.

This digital asset platform represents an innovative approach to bridging traditional precious metals investment with the growing digital economy. The initiative addresses increasing institutional and retail demand for asset-backed digital currencies that offer the stability of gold with the accessibility and efficiency of blockchain technology.

The financing comes as gold prices remain elevated and institutional interest in digital asset adoption continues expanding across traditional finance sectors. Gold-backed digital products are emerging as a significant growth segment, particularly among investors seeking stable value storage with technological advantages.

Blue Gold’s approach combines established mining operations with technological innovation. The company reports over $500 million in legacy investment, 5.1 million ounces in mineable resources, and plans for production restart in 2025. This foundation supports the company’s positioning for ESG-aligned growth while exploring digital asset opportunities.

The convertible notes and equity line structure provides Blue Gold with both immediate capital and future financing flexibility. This arrangement allows management to scale operations according to market opportunities while maintaining financial efficiency through the convertible instrument’s favorable terms.

Market observers note the transaction reflects growing investor interest in companies that successfully integrate traditional resource operations with digital asset innovation. The combination of established mining assets and blockchain technology development represents a unique positioning in the evolving precious metals sector.

Blue Gold’s successful completion of this financing round demonstrates institutional confidence in the company’s dual-track strategy and management’s ability to execute across both traditional mining and digital asset development initiatives.