Bloomberg Wins Global Award for Role in Nigeria’s FX Market Overhaul

Bloomberg has been named winner of the Financial Markets Infrastructure Services (Wholesale) category at the Central Banking Awards 2026, with judges citing its work helping to build transparent and liquid foreign exchange markets in Nigeria and Sri Lanka.

The win recognises Bloomberg’s rollout of an anonymous electronic central order limit book as well as enhancements to its auction system, which have helped central banks build essential foreign exchange infrastructure and allowed treasury departments to optimise debt auctions.

Nigeria and Sri Lanka are the two most recent markets to adopt Bloomberg’s BMatch solution for interbank trading in the local spot foreign exchange market. The platform allows anonymous orders to be placed and matched with counterparty orders, promoting more efficient market functioning and improved price discovery.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), powered by Bloomberg BMatch, transforming FX trading through mandatory order submission, real-time regulatory visibility, and improved price discovery.

Nicholas Bean, Global Head of Electronic Markets at Bloomberg, said the recognition reflected the combined impact of its BMatch and Bloomberg Auction System (BAS) solutions across both interbank foreign exchange trading and sovereign debt issuance.

Andrew Beacham, Global Head of Emerging Markets Trading Product at Bloomberg, noted that deploying switch auctions required close coordination between the auctioneer and primary dealers. “Our clients really appreciated the efficiency and cost savings this brings,” he said.

Bloomberg’s switch operations have also helped the Portuguese and Ukrainian treasuries run their debt management more smoothly, through the simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds in a single transaction, eliminating the need for separate buy and sell auctions.

The Bloomberg award comes at a moment of wider recognition for Nigeria’s financial reform agenda. The CBN itself was named Central Bank of the Year 2026 at the same awards ceremony, with other top honours going to former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King for lifetime achievement and United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as Governor of the Year.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s leadership team was credited with reversing years of unorthodox monetary policy, rebuilding investor and public confidence, and overseeing a transition to a willing-buyer, willing-seller foreign exchange framework that replaced a multiple-window regime.

Nigeria’s external reserves reached approximately $46.7 billion by November 2025, the highest level in nearly seven years, while inflation declined from above 32 percent in December 2024 to around 15.10 percent by January 2026.

Bloomberg said it continues to work with central banks and financial authorities across East and West Africa to support the development of robust and transparent capital markets.