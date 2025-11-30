Bloodbath Looms At James Town As regional minister’s visit raises stakes in tense Ngleshie Alata leadership dispute

… Two-Thirds of council drags Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye to Court over legitimacy

Tension is mounting in James Town as the Greater Accra Regional Minister,Mrs Linda Ocloo prepares to meet factions of the disputed self-styled chief Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, an intervention many fear could spark violent clashes if not handled with utmost caution.

Deep fractures within the traditional leadership of Ngleshie Alata have resurfaced, fueled by an intensifying chieftaincy dispute involving Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, whom a significant bloc of elders, kingmakers, and Asafoatsemei strongly maintain is not the legitimate Paramount Chief of the area therefore they are not ready to sit in a meeting to be chaired by an imposter. Some elders warn that any move by the Minister perceived as favoring one faction over the other could inflame tensions and provoke confrontation among already agitated youth groups aligned with rival sides.

A senior elder, who requested anonymity, described the atmosphere in James Town as “volatile and unpredictable,” cautioning that one wrong signal from government could “lead to a situation no one can control.”

Elders Declare Bruce-Quaye’s Claim Illegitimate

The dispute escalated after videos surfaced showing Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye participating in official events at the Jubilee House. Elders argue that such appearances dangerously signal political recognition for someone they insist lacks legitimate claim to the Ngleshie Alata paramountcy.

They assert that: Bruce-Quaye does not hail from either of the two recognized ruling houses an it was true the instrumentality of the Chief of Nungua Nii Odaifio Welensti who enstooled Ashjarku Bruce Quaye.

He allegedly bypassed traditional processes and forcefully entered the stool room.

His adoption of the title “Wetse Kojo II” is historically inaccurate; elders maintain the rightful successor should be the third to bear the title.

Several ongoing court cases challenging his claim make political engagement with him “dangerous and premature.”

According to the elders, any attempt to recognize Bruce-Quaye without addressing these disputes undermines traditional authority and threatens community harmony.

Accusations Against the House of Chiefs

Both the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs have come under intense criticism, with elders accusing them of facilitating what they call a “fraudulent gazetting” of Bruce-Quaye despite active court disputes. Some officials have been accused of procedural breaches and bias, further eroding trust in Ghana’s chieftaincy governance structures.

Fear of Violence as Youth Mobilize

Youth groups supporting opposing factions are reportedly mobilizing ahead of the Minister’s visit. Community leaders fear that any engagement seen as one-sided could trigger clashes in a community where tensions have simmered for years.

One Asafoatse warned that “James Town is a tinderbox right now,” urging the Minister to act with balance, transparency, and sensitivity to avoid inflaming the situation.

Calls for Government and Security Intervention

Elders, opinion leaders, and civil society groups are calling on the Interior Ministry, the Inspector General of Police, National Security, and religious bodies to intervene before tensions escalate further.

They want the Minister to:

Engage all legitimate kingmakers.

Avoid actions that could be interpreted as endorsing any faction.

Prioritize peace-building and allow the courts both civil and traditional to determine rightful leadership.

More Than Two-Thirds of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council File High Court Suit Challenging Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye’s Legitimacy

A massive shake-up has hit the already tense Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy landscape as more than two-thirds of the members of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council have filed a suit at the High Court challenging the legitimacy of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye as Paramount Chief.

The latest legal action marks one of the strongest collective moves yet by the council’s elders, kingmakers, and Asafoatsemei, who insist that Bruce-Quaye is neither qualified nor legitimately installed to occupy the Ngleshie Alata paramount stool. The court filing, they say, is aimed at preventing what they describe as an attempt to force legitimacy through administrative processes rather than through proper customary procedures.

Council Members Reject Bruce-Quaye’s Documentation

According to the plaintiffs, the CD forms documents required for chieftaincy recognition and gazetting were filed without authorization, without the consent of the majority of kingmakers, and in violation of established customary rules.

The elders argue that Bruce-Quaye:

Is not from either of the two recognized ruling houses eligible to produce a paramount chief.

Has not undergone the requisite traditional rites.

Was previously destooled as a sub-chief by his own family.

Submitted documents that they believe misrepresent his status within the traditional hierarchy.

The suit seeks to invalidate the CD forms, block any attempt to gazette Bruce-Quaye, and halt any recognition processes at the Regional or National House of Chiefs pending a full trial.

A Unified Stand—Rare in the Dispute

Observers note that it is unusual for more than two-thirds of a traditional council to collectively challenge an installation in court, signaling the depth of opposition to Bruce-Quaye’s claim.

“This action shows clearly that the majority of legitimate custodians of the Ngleshie Alata stool reject the ongoing attempts to impose a chief on the people,” one elder involved in the case stated.

Accusations of Procedural Breaches

The suit also names certain officials within the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, accusing them of disregarding due process in handling Bruce-Quaye’s documents. Elders claim that despite ongoing legal disputes, decisions were being taken behind closed doors to fast-track his recognition a move they say undermines transparency and threatens traditional governance.

Community Tension Escalates

The legal action comes at a time when tensions in James Town are already high, with youth groups loyal to various factions mobilizing and security agencies monitoring the situation closely. Some community leaders fear that any perception of favoritism by state institutions could inflame tempers and lead to confrontations.

With the majority of the council now aligned against him in court, the case is set to become a major turning point in the protracted Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy dispute one that could either bring clarity to the succession battle or further entrench the divisions that have unsettled James Town for years.