Blood Test Detects Over 50 Cancer Types Early

A groundbreaking blood test capable of detecting more than 50 types of cancer has shown promising results in a major trial, correctly identifying the disease in nearly two thirds of cases where it flagged a potential cancer signal.

The Galleri test, currently being evaluated by the NHS as a potential annual screening tool, works by detecting DNA fragments shed by cancer cells into the bloodstream, often identifying cancer before symptoms appear. Results from the PATHFINDER 2 trial were presented yesterday at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Berlin, showing significant advances over previous testing protocols.

Among participants whose blood showed a cancer signal, 61.6% were later confirmed to have cancer, a substantial improvement from earlier trials. Even more impressively, the test correctly pinpointed the organ or tissue of origin in 92% of cases, a development researchers say could save valuable time and resources in diagnosis.

Sir Harpal Kumar, president of International Business and BioPharma at Grail, the company behind Galleri, and former head of Cancer Research UK, described the results as a further step in transforming cancer outcomes. The trial involved over 35,000 enrolled participants from the US and Canada, making it the largest interventional study of a multi-cancer early detection test to date.

Results revealed that over half (53.5%) of detected cancers were in stages I or II, when treatment is most effective. Nearly 70% were found before reaching stage IV, offering patients significantly better prospects for successful treatment. Additionally, the test correctly ruled out cancer in 99.6% of people who did not have the disease, minimizing false positives that can cause unnecessary anxiety and medical procedures.

Sir Harpal explained that the PATHFINDER 2 study was designed to evaluate the test in real world conditions, assessing what added value it provides over existing screening. One of the most important results is that it detected seven times as many cancers as other screening programmes combined, he said.

The trial specifically focused on adults aged 50 and older with no clinical suspicion of cancer, representing the test’s intended use population. The positive predictive value of 61.6% represents a substantial improvement over the previous PATHFINDER study, indicating the test’s refinement and increasing reliability.

According to Sir Harpal, if the NHS Galleri trial currently underway produces successful results next year, it could allow doctors to detect cancer much earlier, especially for types with no current screening methods such as pancreatic, liver, ovarian, and head and neck cancers. Approximately three quarters of the Galleri detected cancers do not have recommended screening tests today, said Josh Ofman, president at Grail.

Assuming positive results from NHS Galleri, the opportunity to find substantially greater numbers of cancers before they present clinically means doctors should be able to find many more at an earlier stage, Sir Harpal noted. This opens up the possibility of using more effective treatments and, in many cases, curative treatments, which should make a substantial difference to cancer outcomes.

He also noted that the test’s ability to identify the precise organ affected makes diagnosis faster and more efficient. If somebody presents with abdominal pain, clinicians might ask whether it’s ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer or not a cancer at all. If the test can help direct those investigations, it can make much better use of very scarce diagnostic capacity, he added.

The test demonstrated 99.6% specificity, translating to a false positive rate of only 0.4%. For the 12 cancers responsible for two thirds of cancer deaths in the US, Galleri showed 73.7% episode sensitivity, meaning it could detect nearly three quarters of these deadly cancers within 12 months of the blood draw.

Experts have suggested that Galleri could be most effective as an annual test for people aged 50 and above, when cancer risk increases. Modelling analysis would suggest it’s going to be more cost effective from age 50 upwards, Sir Harpal said.

However, some scientists urged caution. Professor Anna Schuh of the University of Oxford pointed out potential limitations. Almost half of the time, the test gets it wrong when it calls a positive result, she noted. This is disappointing, as it is only fractionally better compared to tossing a coin.

Professor Clare Turnbull from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said further data was needed to confirm whether the test reduces mortality rates. Meanwhile, Professor Nitzan Rosenfeld of the Barts Cancer Institute called the results impressive and said the 62% accuracy was very encouraging, though he also noted that sensitivity varies across different cancer types.

Data from the PATHFINDER 2 study will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration as part of the Galleri premarket approval application, along with data from the NHS Galleri trial. The company will also submit a bridging analysis to compare performance of different versions of the test.

Despite the debate, researchers agree the Galleri test could mark a significant step forward in early cancer detection, offering hope that more cancers could soon be found and treated before they become life threatening. Currently, only five cancer types have recommended screening tests in most countries, covering breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers, leaving the vast majority of cancer types without early detection options.

The test uses targeted methylation analysis of cell free DNA in the bloodstream, employing artificial intelligence to recognize patterns associated with cancer and identify the likely tissue of origin. It’s designed to complement rather than replace existing cancer screening programmes, providing an additional layer of detection for cancers that would otherwise go unnoticed until symptoms develop.

For many cancer types, particularly aggressive forms like pancreatic cancer, detection at late stages has historically meant poor survival outcomes. The promise of catching these cancers early, when treatment options are most effective, represents a potentially transformative shift in cancer care, though researchers emphasize that more data on long term outcomes and mortality reduction will be essential to fully validate the test’s clinical value.