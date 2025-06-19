BLOKENT, Moolah Greenz and Aguero Banks Link Up for “High Dey Go”

Following the viral buzz of “Get The Bag” ft. Jeriq, creative collective BLOKENT returns with a surprise drop: “High Dey Go”, featuring Enugu talents Moolah Greenz and Aguero Banks.

The artists recorded this introspective track at a BLOKENT recording camp in Cape Town’s scenic Camps Bay, produced by Marius and executive produced by BLOKENT. The result is a slow-burning, reflective Afro-fusion record carrying a grounded message of protecting your space and growing in silence.

On the hook, Moolah Greenz states: “I don’t need new friends, I just want to flex my soul” — setting the tone for a record rooted in emotional maturity and street-conscious calm. Aguero Banks, known for his smooth delivery and thought-driven bars, follows with a verse that feels both personal and poetic. The song blends moody instrumentation with a confident ease — perfect for playlists that celebrate real energy over hype.

ABOUT BLOKENT

More than a label, BLOKENT operates like a movement — uniting rising talent, visual artists, producers, skaters, and cultural innovators under one vision: to spotlight the raw and the overlooked. With its fingers on the pulse of what’s next, BLOKENT isn’t following trends — it’s quietly building the future of African creativity from the shadows.