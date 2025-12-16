Bloggers Association Participates in CDD-Ghana Workshop on 1992 Constitution Review

The Ghana Bloggers Association (GBA) has actively participated in Ghana’s ongoing constitutional review process, marking a significant recognition of the growing influence of digital media in national governance and public discourse.

The Association’s participation took place during a capacity-building workshop organized by the Center for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana), which brought together bloggers and social media influencers to engage on key issues surrounding the review of the 1992 Constitution. The workshop was held at The Palms in Accra.

The Ghana Bloggers Association was duly represented by its executive members, including Eric Woode and the Association’s President, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, popularly known as Attractive Mustapha. Their participation underscored the Association’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to democratic reforms and ensuring that online platforms are used to promote informed and responsible civic engagement.

The event was organized by CDD-Ghana in collaboration with STAR-Ghana Foundation and Democracy Hub, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). It formed part of broader civil society efforts to promote inclusive participation as Ghana prepares for possible constitutional reforms.

Presentations at the workshop were delivered by Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, while key policy insights were shared by Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Policy Engagement and Partnerships at CDD-Ghana.

Concerns with the 1992 Constitution

Dr. Asante highlighted several longstanding concerns with the 1992 Constitution, including the excessive powers of the presidency, which many argue undermine accountability and effective governance. He also criticized the practice of Members of Parliament serving concurrently as ministers, noting that it weakens parliamentary oversight of the executive.

Additional concerns raised included the politicization of the public service, limited accountability in public office, and the ineffective functioning of Ghana’s local government system.

Previous and Current Review Efforts

According to Dr. Asante, attempts at constitutional review span several administrations. Efforts under former President John Evans Atta Mills and later under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Committee, did not achieve their intended outcomes.

Under the current President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, a new Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) has been established. Dr. Asante disclosed that the committee has completed its work and is expected to submit its final report to the President in the coming days.

Role of Bloggers and Influencers

Dr. Asante explained that the engagement of bloggers and social media influencers was informed by changing patterns in information consumption.

“With the rise of digital media, many citizens now get their information online,” he noted, adding that influencers play a critical role in shaping public opinion, particularly among young people.

He stressed the importance of equipping digital media actors with accurate and credible information, noting that influencers are increasingly approached by the public for explanations on complex national issues such as constitutional reforms.

Influencers as Citizens and Change Agents

Beyond their role as communicators, Dr. Asante urged influencers to see themselves as citizens with a stake in Ghana’s democratic future. He cautioned that growing frustration with democratic systems, if left unaddressed, could lead to widespread dissatisfaction and instability.

For this reason, CDD-Ghana views influencers — including organized bodies such as the Ghana Bloggers Association — as key partners in strengthening democracy rather than passive observers.

Building Platforms for Engagement

Dr. Asante also announced the launch of a Civil Society Organization Coordination Platform on the Constitutional Review Process (CSO-CRC Platform), scheduled for 7th November. The platform is intended to provide a unified space for sustained advocacy throughout the review process.

He encouraged social media influencers to establish their own coordinated platforms and assured them of CDD-Ghana’s support. Similar engagements, he noted, have already been held with traditional media, youth leaders, women leaders, and stakeholders in the creative industry.

Strengthening Democratic Participation

Earlier this year, President Mahama constituted an eight-member Constitutional Review Committee to conduct a nationwide review of the 1992 Constitution. As the committee nears the completion of its mandate, civil society organizations are intensifying collaboration with diverse groups to ensure that citizens’ voices are adequately represented.

The participation of the Ghana Bloggers Association, led by its executives Eric Woode and Attractive Mustapha, reflects a shared commitment to leveraging digital platforms to promote accurate information, constructive dialogue, and inclusive participation in shaping Ghana’s democratic future.