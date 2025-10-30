Blessing Josiah Releases Soul-Stirring New Single “Faithful God”

Ghanaian UK-based gospel music minister Blessing Josiah, known in private life as Joseph Osei Appiah, has officially released his latest single titled “Faithful God” — a powerful ballad that reminds believers of God’s unwavering faithfulness and His inability to fail.

Produced by the renowned Nuel Cobbold of Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Studios, “Faithful God” blends soulful melodies with deep spiritual conviction, delivering an emotionally uplifting worship experience that resonates with the hearts of listeners everywhere.

Stream / Download “Faithful God” on your preferred platform HERE! https://linktr.ee/blessingjosiah_

The song’s soothing tone and heartfelt message create an atmosphere of gratitude and total surrender to the steadfast love of God.

Blessing Josiah, who operates under his own record label Spirit Filled Family, continues to build a strong foundation in gospel music ministry both in Ghana and the UK.

His label, which he founded to promote authentic, spirit-led music, is also preparing to sign and nurture upcoming gospel artists who share his passion for ministry through music.