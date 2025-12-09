Bless The Mic Stages a Massive Comeback With December Reunion Block Party

Ghana’s legendary live performance platform, Bless The Mic (BTM), is officially making its long-awaited return and it’s coming back in grand style. After years of silence the iconic movement that helped shape Ghana’s music culture is reuniting the family with the BIGGEST Reunion Block Party this December.

Set for Saturday, 20th December 2025, the celebration takes place at the ever-vibrant Republic Bar in Osu, kicking off at 8:00 PM. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, and pure creative energy as Bless The Mic recreates the atmosphere that made it a cultural phenomenon.

The Reunion Block Party will feature an electric lineup of some of Ghana’s most exciting performers including Efya, Trigmatic, Yaa Pono, Wanlov the Kubolor, and a host of surprise artistes and personalities who helped define the BTM experience. Expect explosive performances, intimate artistic moments, and a dynamic creative spirit that nurtured countless talents.

More than just an event, the Bless The Mic Reunion is a celebration of artistry, culture, and the spirit of expression. For long-time fans, it’s a homecoming; for newcomers, it’s a chance to witness the magic that influenced a generation of creatives.

The event is proudly supported by YFM, 3Music, AmeyawDebrah, Konkonsah, Switch Ghana, GhanaWeekend, ELEVATE Communication, and ToonToom, with Eagle Extra Stout serving as the headline sponsor.