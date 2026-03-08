Blast Hits US Embassy in Oslo, Terrorism Not Ruled Out

Norwegian police are investigating an explosion outside the United States Embassy in Oslo after reports of a loud bang around 1 a.m. on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

The explosion was caused by some sort of incendiary device, according to Frode Larsen, leader of the Oslo police joint unit for investigation and intelligence. Investigators believe the embassy was the target and are searching for the perpetrators and their motive.

Larsen told reporters at a press conference that one hypothesis under consideration is terrorism, but that police had not committed to a single theory at the early stage of the investigation. The blast caused minor damage to the public entrance of the consular section of the compound.

Police reinforced security around the embassy following the blast and specifically increased protective measures for the Iranian diaspora and Jewish communities in Norway. A bomb squad attended the scene alongside officers with automatic weapons, drones, dogs, and a helicopter.

No further explosive devices were found in the area. Police said they had received several tips from the public and were treating the investigation as a high priority, cooperating closely with the embassy.

The blast comes amid heightened security for American diplomatic facilities worldwide following the launch of a United States and Israeli military campaign against Iran. Several US diplomatic buildings in Gulf states hosting American troops have been targeted by retaliatory strikes in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, though it is not yet known whether the Oslo incident is linked to events in the Middle East.

Norway’s Justice Minister Astri Aas-Hansen described it as an unacceptable incident being taken very seriously. The US State Department confirmed it was aware of the incident and said it was investigating.