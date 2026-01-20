Blakk Rasta Says He Awaits Service of Shatta Wale’s Defamation Suit

Radio personality and musician Blakk Rasta has responded to Shatta Wale’s 100 million cedi defamation lawsuit, saying he is still waiting to be served by the musician so that he can determine his next line of action while expressing gratitude that the artiste decided to settle matters in court.

According to him, he is still waiting to be served with legal documents from the dancehall artiste following reports that Shatta Wale filed a lawsuit at the High Court in Accra on January 15, 2026. Blakk Rasta says he respects that the musician has chosen to use legal channels rather than other means.

“I am happy, so excited. You will be shocked that we will hold hands to go to court. I respect a man who will use the right channel of the law rather than go through the streets,” he said.

Blakk Rasta continued to defend himself on describing Shatta Wale as the King of Fraud, indicating that the artiste said it himself and needs to own up to it. The broadcaster maintained his position that the dancehall musician has associations with individuals involved in alleged fraudulent activities.

The lawsuit filed by Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, stems from a video posted on Blakk Rasta’s social media pages, Blakk Empire Media, on December 15, 2025, titled “Shatta Wale, Self Confessed King of Fraud.” The video was broadcast as part of Blakk Rasta’s Black Pot show and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

In his statement of claim, Shatta Wale contends that statements made in the video were false, malicious, and calculated to damage his reputation as a public figure and award winning musician. According to Shatta Wale, Blakk Rasta made comments in the video which portrayed him as dishonest, morally reprehensible, and involved in fraudulent activities.

The plaintiff argues that the statements suggest he was a fraudster, associated with persons alleged to be involved in fraud, and that he permitted proceeds of crime to pass through his bank accounts. Court documents filed by Shatta Wale’s lawyers at the Robert Smith Law Group reveal the legal action follows the release of the December video.

In the video, Blakk Rasta was quoted as saying: “He is also a fraudster, king of ‘Sakawa’ and fraud, and you cannot take that from him as well. He knows all the fraud boys in Ghana and outside Ghana. The Hausas have a saying that I like, ‘Aboki barawo shima barawo ne’, the friend of a thief is also a thief.”

The broadcaster also stated: “A dirty thief like this, and he comes with money as all the fraudsters do, pack them up, jumping around showing people, meanwhile he will go to the youth and tell them work hard, meanwhile he himself is a fraud boy, thief.”

According to the lawsuit, Blakk Rasta accused Shatta Wale of being associated with several Ghanaian individuals who were arrested by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for fraud related activities. The suit specifically mentions names including Hajia4Real, Dada Joe aka remix, Kofi Boat, and Abu Trica, who are alleged to be fraudsters and friends with the plaintiff.

Shatta Wale’s legal tussle with Blakk Rasta stems from a recent feud that began after Swedru based businessman and socialite Abu Trica’s arrest by the FBI and Ghanaian law enforcement agencies for alleged fraud related crimes. Speaking about the arrest on his Black Pot show, the media personality made serious allegations against the dancehall artiste.

Shatta Wale highlighted the wide reach of the video, noting that within 24 hours of being posted on Facebook, it had garnered over 150,000 views, more than 1,000 comments, and about 6,000 likes. On YouTube, the video reportedly recorded over 27,000 views, more than 40 comments, and upwards of 600 likes.

The musician insists that the scale of engagement significantly amplified the damage to his reputation, arguing that the repeated statements in the video were calculated to undermine and tarnish his public image. The dancehall artiste contended that the publication has caused reputational damage, created anxiety among his family, fans, and business partners, and affected his career as a public figure.

Shatta Wale is seeking a declaration that the statements made in the video were defamatory, an order directing Blakk Rasta to permanently remove the video and related content from all social media platforms, and an injunction restraining the defendant from making further defamatory publications.

He is also asking the court to order a public retraction and an unqualified apology to be published on the defendant’s social media pages and in the Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and Graphic Showbiz newspapers. The lawsuit seeks 100 million Ghana cedis in damages as well as legal costs.

In a recent video posted by Blakk Empire Media, Blakk Rasta explained the comments he made about Shatta Wale which led to the legal action. He addressed issues surrounding a song Shatta Wale released against him titled Flaunt, which he says prompted his response on the Black Pot show.

According to Blakk Rasta, Shatta Wale accused him in the song of being jealous of his success and lifestyle, claiming that while others are asleep, he works tirelessly and enjoys flaunting his wealth. The broadcaster dismissed those claims and maintained his allegations about Shatta Wale’s associations.

“Shatta Wale made a song against me, which he calls flaunt and in that song, he said I’m envious of him and his success. He said he’s living his life, flaunting his wealth because he works so hard. While some of us are fast asleep, he’s burning the midnight candle,” Blakk Rasta said.

The outspoken broadcaster claimed that Shatta Wale is not accustomed to people confronting him directly, alleging that the artiste frequently engages in conflicts with others. “He’s the king of sakawa and fraud. He’s not used to people standing up to him and telling him things to his face because he’s always fighting people,” he stated.

Blakk Rasta further alleged that Shatta Wale has close associations with individuals involved in fraud both in Ghana and abroad. “Every thief and fraudster who is caught in this country ready for extradition to America or some other countries, Shatta Wale’s name is in there. He knows all the fraud boys in Ghana and outside the country,” he claimed.

The broadcaster also accused Shatta Wale of living a double life, alleging that while he publicly advises the youth to work hard, he privately associates with fraudsters and displays money allegedly obtained through illegal means. “Unfortunately, he knows how to pretend too. He comes with money as all the fraudsters do, pack the money up and show off, meanwhile, he will go to the youth and tell them to work hard,” he said.

In a further claim, Blakk Rasta suggested that Shatta Wale’s social media activity has allegedly drawn the attention of international law enforcement agencies. “Whenever the FBI comes around, he doesn’t know they just leave him so that other people can be caught. Because he likes taking pictures with his colleague fraudsters, the FBI will trace them through his posts,” he shared.

The defamation lawsuit against Blakk Rasta comes days after another court ruling involving Shatta Wale. The Accra High Court, General Jurisdiction Division 8, granted an injunction application submitted by Peace FM presenter Kwasi Aboagye in a separate defamation case against the dancehall artiste.

The injunction announced in a statement released on Monday, January 19, 2026, stemmed from a lawsuit over alleged defamatory comments made by Shatta Wale against the veteran broadcaster. The ruling stirred debate online, coming just as reports emerged that Shatta Wale had initiated the separate lawsuit against Blakk Rasta.

Legal experts note that defamation cases in Ghana require plaintiffs to prove that statements were false, published to third parties, caused damage to reputation, and were made without lawful justification or excuse. Courts consider factors including whether statements were opinion or fact, whether there was malice, and the extent of damages suffered.

For public figures like musicians, the threshold for proving defamation can be higher as courts recognize they face greater public scrutiny and criticism as part of their profession. However, false statements of fact that damage reputation can still constitute defamation even when directed at public figures.

The 100 million cedi damages claim represents one of the largest defamation suits filed in Ghana’s entertainment industry. Whether courts will award such amounts depends on proof of actual damages including loss of endorsements, business opportunities, and reputational harm that can be quantified financially.

Blakk Rasta, born Abubakar Ahmed, is known for his outspoken commentary on social and political issues through his Black Pot show and has previously engaged in public disputes with various public figures. His confrontational style has attracted both supporters who praise his willingness to challenge powerful individuals and critics who accuse him of making unsubstantiated allegations.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is one of Ghana’s most successful and controversial dancehall artistes with numerous awards and a massive following across Africa. He has built a reputation for outspoken behavior, frequent controversies, and feuds with fellow musicians and media personalities.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between freedom of speech, particularly for media personalities and social commentators, and protection of individual reputation through defamation law. Courts must balance the public interest in robust debate about public figures against individuals’ rights to protection from false and damaging statements.

As both parties prepare for legal proceedings, the entertainment industry watches closely to see how courts will handle the competing claims. Blakk Rasta’s statement that he awaits service of the lawsuit suggests formal legal proceedings have not yet commenced despite the filing, as defendants must be properly served with court documents before cases proceed.

The outcome of this case could have implications for how media personalities and social commentators approach discussions about public figures, particularly regarding allegations of criminal conduct or association with alleged criminals. It may also influence how celebrities respond to criticism through legal action rather than public disputes.