Blakk Rasta Declares Kojo Antwi’s Music More Valuable Than Gold

Outspoken reggae musician and radio presenter Abubakar Ahmed, known professionally as Blakk Rasta, has urged Ghanaians to properly celebrate Africa’s Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, describing his artistic contributions as more precious than the nation’s most valuable natural resource.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Blakk Empire Media, the controversial broadcaster delivered an impassioned tribute to the legendary highlife icon, emphasizing that Antwi’s achievements deserve greater recognition to inspire younger generations of musicians. His comments reflect growing sentiment among industry veterans that Ghana often takes its musical legends for granted.

“There is a Ghanaian musician that everybody knows. He is the Music Man. The Maestro, Kojo Antwi,” Blakk Rasta said during the broadcast. “His music is so qualitative, that it is more valuable than Gold. His voice is so crisp and he knows music like a little child knows her alphabet. This man here, must be celebrated.”

The comparison to gold carries particular weight coming from a nation that has historically relied on mineral wealth as an economic pillar. Yet Blakk Rasta argues that cultural capital embodied in artists like Kojo Antwi represents more enduring value than extractive commodities.

Kojo Antwi, affectionately known as Mr. Music Man, has been a cornerstone of Ghanaian music for over four decades. Born Julius Kojo Antwi, he has 22 albums to his name, with “Tom & Jerry” being one of his most popular songs in West Africa. His musical style seamlessly blends Ghanaian highlife with Congolese soukous, Caribbean lovers rock, and African American soul, creating a unique sound that transcends generational and geographical boundaries.

The ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker then dropped a bombshell announcement that will excite fans of both artists. Blakk Rasta revealed he has recorded a collaboration with Kojo Antwi that will be released soon. “My brother my sister, I have a record with Kojo Antwi and that record will be coming out soon. He blessed me with a voice that I will never forget, a verse, that will resonate with me forever,” he disclosed.

This collaboration represents a fascinating fusion of Ghana’s musical traditions. Blakk Rasta, born September 2, 1974, in Tamale, rose to international prominence with his 2008 hit “Barack Obama,” which celebrated America’s first Black president and earned him an invitation to breakfast with President Obama during his 2009 Ghana visit. His controversial, politically charged reggae style contrasts sharply with Kojo Antwi’s smooth, romantic ballads, making their partnership intriguing.

Kojo Antwi made history in 2010 by becoming the first artist based in Africa to receive a nomination for the Best International Act at the BET Awards. That groundbreaking achievement highlighted his immense talent and marked a significant milestone for African artists on the global stage, competing alongside renowned international acts.

His influence extends far beyond awards and accolades. Contemporary artists including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwame Eugene, and Kidi credit Kojo Antwi as a major inspiration in their careers. His seamless blend of genres has paved the way for artists experimenting with fusion styles, while his lyrical emphasis on love and social consciousness set standards for meaningful songwriting in the Ghanaian music industry.

Blakk Rasta’s call for greater celebration comes at a moment when Ghana’s cultural exports are gaining unprecedented international attention. Yet veteran artists who laid the foundation for this success often receive insufficient recognition compared to contemporary acts dominating streaming platforms and social media.

The timing of these comments is particularly poignant. Kojo Antwi recently buried his mother, Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa, who passed away on November 13, 2024, at age 100. The maestro acknowledged that his late mother inspired his iconic song “Bre Bre Anowaa” from the “To Mother Africa” album released in 1996, one of his most successful tracks in Ghana and across Africa.

Awards and recognitions have followed Kojo Antwi throughout his career. He has won several Ghana Music Awards and international awards like Best Male Artist for West Africa at the 2003 All Africa Music Awards, Kora Award, and West Africa Tourism Award. These accolades reflect consistent excellence spanning decades rather than fleeting popularity.

What distinguishes Kojo Antwi from many contemporaries is his timeless approach to music creation. His songs from the 1980s and 1990s remain fixtures at weddings, romantic occasions, and social gatherings across West Africa. Tracks like “Adiepena,” “Medofo Pa,” “Tom and Jerry,” and “Afofanto” have achieved immortality, continuing to resonate with audiences who weren’t born when these songs first released.

Blakk Rasta himself embodies the controversial, confrontational approach to artistic expression. Currently hosting the midmorning show ‘Taxi Driver’ on 3FM after working at multiple stations including Hitz FM, Happy 98.9 FM, and Zylofon FM, he’s known for provocative commentary on national issues and unwavering commitment to Pan-African consciousness through music and media.

His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Land Economy from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an MSc in Oil and Gas Management from the University of Coventry. This academic foundation informs his analytical approach to cultural criticism and artistic evaluation.

The contrast between Blakk Rasta’s militant reggae advocacy and Kojo Antwi’s smooth balladeering might seem stark. Yet both represent authentic expressions of Ghana’s diverse musical landscape. Blakk Rasta’s recognition of Antwi’s excellence demonstrates maturity within the industry, where artists acknowledge greatness across stylistic boundaries.

Whether this collaboration will blend their divergent styles or allow each artist to maintain distinct identities remains to be seen. What seems certain is that Blakk Rasta’s public endorsement amplifies conversations about properly honoring living legends while they can still appreciate the recognition.

Ghana’s music industry has historically struggled with artist management, royalty payments, and systematic documentation of musical heritage. Veterans like Kojo Antwi often receive more respect than financial compensation commensurate with their contributions. Blakk Rasta’s call for celebration may implicitly reference these systemic failures.

The upcoming collaboration between these two distinctive voices promises to generate significant interest. Fans will be curious whether Blakk Rasta adapts his confrontational style to Antwi’s romantic sensibility or whether the maestro ventures into more socially conscious territory. Either way, the pairing represents an intergenerational bridge in Ghana’s musical evolution.

As the release date approaches, Blakk Rasta’s tribute serves a dual purpose. It honors a living legend while reminding younger audiences of the foundations upon which contemporary Ghanaian music stands. Without pioneers like Kojo Antwi establishing international credibility for Ghanaian artistry, the current generation’s global success would have faced significantly steeper obstacles.

The “more valuable than gold” comparison may sound hyperbolic, but cultural influence often outlasts mineral wealth. Long after Ghana’s gold deposits are exhausted, Kojo Antwi’s music will likely continue moving hearts and inspiring artists across generations and continents.