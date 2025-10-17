BlacVolta unveils the BlacVolta App and BlacVolta Visa Lifestyle Card, merging entertainment and fintech in Ghana

BlacVolta, Africa’s largest digital media and entertainment platform, has launched the BlacVolta App and BlacVolta Visa Lifestyle Card on Day Two of the Africa FinTech Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre. The event convened more than 2,000 global fintech leaders, investors, and innovators to explore the future of financial technology on the continent.

Bringing entertainment and payments together in one seamless experience, the BlacVolta App connects users to Ghana’s lifestyle, events, nightlife, and hospitality ecosystem. Complementing the app, the BlacVolta Visa Lifestyle Card is a premium lifestyle and payment solution powered by Visa, supported by Onafriq and First Atlantic Bank, and developed in partnership with Shrinq.

Cardholders enjoy exclusive benefits, including discounts at top venues, express entry, and curated experiences—redefining access and convenience across Africa’s entertainment scene.

“This is more than a product launch—it’s a statement of intent,” said Joseph Adjei, Founder and CEO of BlacVolta. “We’re building a system that connects culture, creativity, and commerce while empowering Africans to take ownership of their lifestyle experiences. The BlacVolta ecosystem makes payments and access seamless for both locals and the diaspora returning home this December.”

“Our mission goes beyond convenience,” added Foster Akugri, Strategy and Commercialization Lead at BlacVolta. “We’re positioning BlacVolta as the infrastructure for Africa’s entertainment and creative economy—bridging fintech and culture to create real economic value for people and partners across the continent.”

“In a market where finding events, getting access, and making payments are usually separate steps, BlacVolta brings it all together in one tap,” said Fabrice Konan, General Manager Visa Ghana. “By uniting a dynamic lifestyle platform with a trusted payment layer, we’re unlocking new opportunities for venues, creators, and consumers—and setting a new standard for how Africa experiences entertainment.”

The BlacVolta App and BlacVolta Visa Lifestyle Card are now available to users in Ghana—arriving just in time for the “December in Ghana” festive season. Together, they mark a new chapter for Africa’s entertainment ecosystem, powered by innovation, inclusion, and experience.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit www.blacvolta.com or follow blacvolta across all social platforms.

