BlacVolta Merges Entertainment and Fintech with New App and Card

BlacVolta has launched a new app and payment card aimed at integrating Ghana’s entertainment and financial sectors.

The unveiling took place during the Africa FinTech Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre, an event that gathered thousands of industry leaders.

The BlacVolta App connects users to local events, nightlife, and hospitality services, while the companion Visa card offers discounts and priority access at venues. This dual approach seeks to simplify how people discover and pay for experiences.

Founder Joseph Adjei described the launch as a step toward blending culture with commerce. “We’re building a system that connects creativity and payments,” he said, highlighting the focus on user convenience.

The platform partners with Visa, Onafriq, First Atlantic Bank, and Shrinq to deliver its services. It arrives in time for the busy December travel season, targeting both local residents and visiting diaspora members.

Industry observers note the move could reshape how entertainment and fintech interact in West Africa, offering a streamlined alternative to fragmented current options.