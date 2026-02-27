Black Stars’ World Cup bill rises sharply with each knockout round

Ghana’s proposed $13.7 million budget for the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup is structured to grow significantly the further the Black Stars advance, with spending on knockout stages alone potentially exceeding $7 million if the team reaches the final.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams presented the full financial outline to Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports on Thursday, February 26, revealing that the $13,776,965 proposal from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is built on a best-case scenario of Ghana reaching the final in the United States, Canada, or Mexico.

Pre-tournament preparation accounts for $1,230,465, covering a training camp and four international friendlies. Group stage costs jump sharply to $6,284,000, covering appearance fees, match bonuses, per diems, and allowances for players, technical staff, and additional officers.

Once Ghana exit the group stage, appearance fees fall away, but performance bonuses drive costs upward with each round. The round of 32 is estimated at $690,000, the round of 16 at $920,000, the quarterfinals at $1,137,500, the semifinals at $1,365,000, and a potential final at $1,840,000. Management committee honorariums account for a further $310,000.

Adams clarified that the figures remain a proposal pending final discussions with the GFA, and could be revised before approval.

Ghana, making their fifth World Cup appearance, open Group L against Panama on June 17, face England on June 23, and meet Croatia on June 27. Bryant University in the United States has been confirmed as the team’s base camp.

Before the tournament, the Black Stars face Germany on March 27, Austria on March 30, and Mexico in May as part of their build-up.