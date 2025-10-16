Black Stars Show World Cup Promise, Says Former Player

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram believes the Black Stars have turned a corner ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing their recent performance against Comoros as evidence of significant improvement under coach Otto Addo.

Ghana secured their fifth World Cup appearance with a 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025, and Attram sees the performance as a blueprint for success at the expanded tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking to Takoradi-based Oli City Radio, the ex-international praised the tactical cohesion displayed by Ghana’s defensive and midfield units during the qualifier. He singled out the central defensive partnership and the chemistry between key midfielders as particularly encouraging signs for the team’s World Cup prospects.

Attram acknowledged that right wingback Alidu Seidu struggled early in the match but grew into the game as it progressed. He attributed the slow start to Seidu’s lack of recent playing time at club level, noting that such rustiness is understandable given the circumstances. However, he was effusive in his praise for central defenders Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu, describing their performances as excellent throughout the 90 minutes.

The former Black Stars player was especially impressed by the midfield axis. He highlighted the cohesion between Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo, noting how efficiently they controlled possession and distributed the ball. According to Attram, the duo rarely needed more than three touches before releasing passes, demonstrating the kind of quick, incisive play that can trouble opponents at the highest level.

Partey’s vision particularly caught Attram’s attention. The midfielder’s ability to thread passes to attacking talents like Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo created numerous opportunities and kept Comoros under constant pressure. Kudus converted one such pass in the 49th minute to score the only goal of the match, vindicating the tactical approach.

Coach Addo deployed an unconventional formation for the crucial qualifier, opting for a three-man backline featuring Jonas Adjetey, Djiku, and Salisu, with Partey and Sibo anchoring the midfield. The system allowed Ghana to maintain defensive solidity while providing numerical advantages in other areas of the pitch.

Interestingly, Addo positioned Alidu Seidu as a right winger and France-based defender Ebenezer Annan as a left winger, showing tactical flexibility and willingness to use defenders in more advanced roles. This versatility could prove valuable during the World Cup when opponents force tactical adjustments.

The victory capped a successful qualifying campaign that saw Ghana finish top of Group I with 25 points from 10 matches. It represented a significant turnaround from their AFCON qualifying disappointment, where they failed to reach the 2025 tournament for the first time in two decades.

That AFCON failure had raised serious questions about Addo’s suitability for the role. However, Attram previously expressed belief that the coach has learned from those mistakes, and the World Cup qualifying campaign appears to support that assessment.

Ghana had thrashed Central African Republic 5-0 just days before the Comoros match, building momentum heading into the decisive qualifier. The comprehensive nature of that victory suggested a team hitting form at precisely the right moment.

The Comoros fixture carried extra motivation for Ghana. The teams’ first encounter in the qualifying campaign had resulted in a 1-0 defeat for the Black Stars, marking one of just two losses across their ten qualifiers. Securing both qualification and revenge in front of a capacity crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium made the victory particularly sweet.

Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance continues a proud tradition that began in 2006 when the Black Stars reached the round of 16 on their debut. Their quarter-final run in 2010, ending controversially against Uruguay, remains one of African football’s most memorable World Cup moments. Subsequent appearances in 2014 and 2022 yielded less success, adding pressure to deliver improved results in 2026.

The expanded 48-team format presents both opportunities and challenges. While more African nations will compete, expectations for traditionally strong teams like Ghana will be higher. Getting out of the group stage will be considered the minimum acceptable outcome, with progression beyond that representing genuine achievement.

Attram’s optimistic assessment reflects a broader sense among Ghanaian football observers that this Black Stars squad possesses the talent to compete effectively. The presence of established Premier League players like Partey, Arsenal’s Thomas, and Brighton’s Kudus provides a strong foundation. Combined with emerging talents and tactical flexibility under Addo, Ghana enters the tournament with legitimate ambitions.

However, maintaining the form and cohesion displayed against Comoros over a sustained World Cup campaign will be the real test. Qualifying performances don’t always translate to tournament success, as Ghana’s mixed World Cup record demonstrates. The team will need to navigate the pressures of expectation, adapt to different playing conditions, and potentially overcome adversity against higher-ranked opponents.

For now, though, the qualifying campaign’s successful conclusion provides cause for optimism. If Attram’s assessment proves accurate and Ghana can replicate their Comoros performance on the world stage, the Black Stars might finally deliver the World Cup breakthrough that’s eluded them since 2010.

The draw to determine Ghana’s group stage opponents is scheduled for December 5, 2025, which will provide clearer indication of the challenges ahead. Until then, Ghanaian fans can savor the achievement of qualification and contemplate what might be possible when the tournament kicks off next year.